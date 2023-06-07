Who Was Sanjeev ‘Jeeva’? Before Taking to Crime, Gangster Was ‘Family Man with Compounder’s Job’

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ is in the limelight once again after he was shot dead by an unidentified assailant posing as a lawyer, on the premises of a Lucknow court. Police officials aware of Jeeva’s criminal history said before this, he was a family man working as a compounder at a local clinic in Muzaffarnagar.

“Sanjeev Maheshwari was a simple family man, who was working as a compounder at a doctor’s clinic in Muzaffarnagar before getting involved in crime," said retired IPS officer Akhilesh Mehrotra.

But the officer said even though he was a compounder, Maheshwari had the mind of a criminal. It was because of this, he abducted the owner of the very clinic where he worked, the officer added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Gangster Sanjiv Jeeva, Mukhtar Ansari’s Aide, Shot Dead Outside UP Court; Shooter Dressed as Lawyer

For Jeeva, who was a close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, this was just the beginning as he never stopped thereafter. He soon followed up with another alleged kidnapping – this time, the son of a businessman from Kolkata – and even demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore.

Jeeva, who hailed from western Uttar Pradesh, first made headlines in 1997 for his alleged involvement in the murder of BJP MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi. A cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, he was shot dead in Farrukhabad district in February 1997. Ansari was a co-accused in this murder.