After Anil Parab, another Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, MLA Rajan Salvi’s family has received a notice from the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a disproportionate assets case. As per the notice, Salvi’s wife, as well as his brother and his wife have been asked to be present on March 20 at the Alibaug ACB office.

Rajan Salvi, who represents the Rajapur constituency of the Konkan region, on Thursday told reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan about the ACB notice. “This is unfortunate as we are being targeted since we are supporting Uddhav Thackeray. Whoever switches to their side is automatically cleared of all charges. My wife, elder brother, and sister-in-law have received a notice from ACB today asking them to appear before its Alibaug office on March 20 for questioning," said the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) group leader.

Before this, Salvi himself had to appear before the ACB three times in the same case. According to sources, the agency had also asked the state government’s public works department (PWD) to get the measurements of his residence and commercial property in Ratnagiri town in the Konkan region. The ACB had also calculated the valuation of his residence and commercial property, including the interior work done at both places, the sources added.

Advertisement

In December, Shiv Sena (UBT) group MLA from the Konkan region, Vaibhav Naik, was also served a notice by the ACB in a disproportionate assets case. Other Uddhav loyalists like Sanjay Raut, Anil Parab, and Kishori Pednekar too have been facing scrutiny from various investigating agencies.

While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power in Maharashtra, other Shiv Sena leaders like Pratap Sarnaik, Yashwant Jadhav, and Yamini Jadhav were probed by central agencies in different cases.

At the time, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who was seen as Uddhav’s close aide, in a letter had asked him to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party again so that the agencies would not bother the Shiv Sena leaders and their families. Later, Sarnaik and other Sena leaders joined hands with present chief minister Eknath Shinde to split the party and formed the government in the state with the BJP.

Read all the Latest India News here