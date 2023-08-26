Why Mettupalayam Viewpoint Near Kothagiri Is A Must-Visit In Tamil Nadu

The southern states of India are renowned for their scorching temperatures, prompting many to seek cooler respites like Shimla and Mussoorie for their tourism ventures. Yet, in recent times, Tamil Nadu’s tourism has flourished, establishing itself as a sought-after destination. Among the gems is the Mettupalayam Viewpoint, nestled in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. Offering a panoramic vista of Mettupalayam town and its majestic ghats, this location has swiftly become a must-visit spot.

Situated near the Kunjapanai area, a midway point between Kothagiri and Mettupalayam, the viewpoint is easily spottable when journeying from Kothagiri to Coimbatore via road. A mere 33 km from the Utgai Bus Stand, this viewpoint beckons travellers and tourists alike.

From this vantage point, visitors are treated to the splendid spectacle of the Coimbatore district’s natural allure. The lush banks of the Bhavani River, accompanied by sprawling mountain ranges adorned with verdant flora, paint a breathtaking picture. It serves as an ideal halt for weary travellers journeying long distances, inviting them to bask in Coimbatore’s enchanting beauty. Moreover, the Bhavanisagar Dam is also within sight of Kunjapanai, adding to its allure.

The advantages of this spot are manifold – gentle breezes, fresh air, and awe-inspiring scenery. To access this haven, private vehicles are the preferred mode of transportation, as government buses traversing Kotagiri to Mettupalayam do not make stops here. The local government has invested in its refurbishment, installing iron grills near the cliff to ensure the safety of tourists against slips and falls.