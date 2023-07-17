Why Tamil Nadu's Dindigul Thalappakatti Is No Ordinary Biryani

Dindigul Thalappakatti biriyani distinguishes itself among the numerous varieties of biryanis due to its unique flavour and name. Originating in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, this globally renowned biriyani offers a captivating experience for those who visit the town to savour this dish.

While many food enthusiasts have enjoyed the Dindigul biriyani at different branches of Thalappakatti from Theni to Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, experiencing it at the original headquarters in Dindigul is truly exceptional.

The name “Thalappakatti" derives from the word “thalappavu," which refers to the distinctive headgear worn by Nagaswamy Naidu, the founder of the Thalappakatti restaurants.

Dindigul, situated approximately 60 km from Madurai, acquired its name from a large rock resembling a pillow found near the town. Originally known as “Tindu kallu" by the locals, the British renamed it to Dindigul for easier pronunciation in English. Interestingly, even the British now have no trouble ordering and pronouncing the name correctly when it comes to “Dindigul Thalappakatti biriyani."

Nagaswamy Naidu personally selected Sreeraga Chamba rice, also known as “parakkum sittu," as the rice of choice for Dindigul biriyani, distinguishing it from other varieties. The Chamba rice used in the biriyani is cooked to perfection, resulting in a tender texture that almost melts in your mouth.

In addition to the biriyani, a dish called “dalcha" is also served. However, it seems that the taste of the dalcha, along with the “ulli thairu" (onion yoghurt), is not particularly enjoyable according to your experience. Taste preferences can vary, and these items may not suit everyone’s palate.