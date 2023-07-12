Why Women Apply Gourd To Their Hands During Ashadam

During the arrival of Ashadam (June/July in the Gregorian calendar), many women adorn their hands with gourds. The gourd serves a purpose beyond just aesthetics. It is believed that wearing a gourd in this manner, along with henna-covered hands and feet, enhances a woman’s beauty during the month of Ashada. It is customary for women to wear henna during this time and while it may be a temporary adornment, it holds significance beyond its visual appeal.

The onset of Ashadam brings rain and a subsequent drop in temperature, creating a cooler atmosphere. However, despite the cooler climate, our bodies do not adjust as quickly as the external environment. This disparity in temperature can potentially lead to certain issues. The combination of heavy rain and lingering heat can create conditions favourable for the growth and spread of germs, which may result in increased infections. It is important to take precautions during this time to ensure our well-being amidst the changing weather conditions.

The gourd is believed to possess antipyretic properties, meaning it can help reduce fever. Additionally, it is thought to boost the immune system and promote regular blood flow. These health-related benefits associated with gourd wearing during Ashadam are likely reasons why it is encouraged. Traditions often have underlying health benefits, and that’s why many rituals are associated with positive effects on well-being. While it is commonly practised by women now, it is worth noting that in the past, men also used to wear gourds during this time.