Why Women Apply Gourd To Their Hands During Ashadam

Why Women Apply Gourd To Their Hands During Ashadam

The gourd is believed to possess antipyretic properties, meaning it can help reduce fever.

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 18:58 IST

Hyderabad, India

The gourd also acts as a shield for nails from excessive moisture and its potential consequences.
The gourd also acts as a shield for nails from excessive moisture and its potential consequences.

During the arrival of Ashadam (June/July in the Gregorian calendar), many women adorn their hands with gourds. The gourd serves a purpose beyond just aesthetics. It is believed that wearing a gourd in this manner, along with henna-covered hands and feet, enhances a woman’s beauty during the month of Ashada. It is customary for women to wear henna during this time and while it may be a temporary adornment, it holds significance beyond its visual appeal.

The onset of Ashadam brings rain and a subsequent drop in temperature, creating a cooler atmosphere. However, despite the cooler climate, our bodies do not adjust as quickly as the external environment. This disparity in temperature can potentially lead to certain issues. The combination of heavy rain and lingering heat can create conditions favourable for the growth and spread of germs, which may result in increased infections. It is important to take precautions during this time to ensure our well-being amidst the changing weather conditions.

The gourd is believed to possess antipyretic properties, meaning it can help reduce fever. Additionally, it is thought to boost the immune system and promote regular blood flow. These health-related benefits associated with gourd wearing during Ashadam are likely reasons why it is encouraged. Traditions often have underlying health benefits, and that’s why many rituals are associated with positive effects on well-being. While it is commonly practised by women now, it is worth noting that in the past, men also used to wear gourds during this time.

    • Another significant reason for women wearing gourds is related to their use of detergents and surfactants, which can potentially lead to waterlogged nails and related issues. By wearing gourds, it is believed that these problems can be alleviated or prevented. The gourd acts as a protective measure, shielding the nails from excessive moisture and its potential consequences. Hence, wearing gourds during this time is seen as a practical solution to mitigate any problems that may arise from prolonged exposure to water and detergents.

    To enhance the colour of the gourd, there are several tips you can follow. One method is to add lemon juice while preparing the gourd mixture. Additionally, including raw tamarind during the grinding process can be beneficial. After applying the gourd mixture to your hands, allow it to dry completely and naturally. Avoid washing your hands immediately after removing the dried gourd; instead, wait for at least half an hour before washing. After washing your hands, apply some oil to keep the gourd colour vibrant. These tips can help achieve a richer and more vibrant colour when using a gourd for decoration.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 18:58 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 18:58 IST
