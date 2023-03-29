‘Why’s Rahul Gandhi Beating Chest Over Disqualification?’ Amit Shah's 'Reminder' at Rising India Summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday tore into Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the former’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha, questioning the ex-party chief’s “arrogance" in not appealing in court against the judgment.

Reminding the Grand Old Party about Rahul Gandhi’s 2013 act, Shah — who was speaking at News18’s Rising India Summit — said Gandhi would have been saved if he had not torn the ordinance on disqualification of MPs.

“The Congress wanted to save RJD’s Lalu Prasad so it brought in the ordinance. But Rahul Gandhi called it nonsense and tore it. If the law was in force today, then Rahul Gandhi would have been saved," he said.

Slamming his “arrogance", Shah asked why Rahul Gandhi had not yet appealed for a stay on his conviction. “Where does this arrogance generate from? Lalu Prasad, J Jayalalithaa, Rashid Alvi were among 17 people who lost their membership but no one created a ruckus. Why does the Gandhi family want a separate law for itself? People of India need to decide if we need a separate law for one family."

The home minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Lok Sabha Speaker were being blamed for Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification when they had no control over the situation.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi could have been allowed to stay at his official residence for a little longer, Shah quipped: “What benefit would that have?"

He also refuted reports of “vendetta politics", saying the Supreme Court’s judgment came when Congress was in power.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah asked: “Why was democracy not in danger when other MPs were disqualified? Why is he beating his chest now when he was the one who tore the ordinance?"

The home minister was also critical of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against Veer Savarkar. “Rahul Gandhi should not use such words for Savarkar who sacrificed a lot for the country. Indira Gandhi had praised Savarkar a lot. Gandhi’s own party people are advising him to not speak against Savarkar."

He also took a dig at the former party chief’s statement that he would not apologise for his remark since he was a Gandhi, saying: “He can choose to not apologise. But then why did he furnish the bail bond?"

