Wife, Lover Held for Killing of Man in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

Wife, Lover Held for Killing of Man in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

In connection with the killing of Sagar, a native of Mandal village, his wife Ashiya and her lover Suhail were arrested on Thursday

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 09:33 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Sagar went missing on June 6. Police subsequently found his body in a septic tank. (Representational Image: PTI)
Sagar went missing on June 6. Police subsequently found his body in a septic tank. (Representational Image: PTI)

Police have arrested a woman and her lover in connection with her husband’s killing in this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Purkazi police station Gyaneshver Bodh told reporters in Muzaffarnagar that in connection with the killing of Sagar, a native of Mandal village, his wife Ashiya and her lover Suhail were arrested on Thursday.

Sagar went missing on June 6. Police subsequently found his body in a septic tank.

    • “Ashiya has confessed that she killed her husband with the help of her lover Suhail and dumped the body in the septic tank," the SHO said.

    “She said she took the extreme step after Sagar found out about her relationship with Suhail," he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 16, 2023, 09:33 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 09:33 IST
