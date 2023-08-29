Wildlife Activity Surges In Tirumala As State-of-the-Art Cameras Capture Tigers And Leopards

The Seshachal forest area in Tirumala has emerged as a thriving habitat for diverse wildlife and a plethora of bird species. Recently, these animals have been sighted venturing closer to human settlements, not only within Tirumala but also in the broader Chittoor district. The movement of leopards across the district has raised significant concerns among residents.

Swift action was taken by forest authorities, who managed to swiftly apprehend the elusive leopards within a mere two-day timeframe. These captured leopards were subsequently relocated to a zoo for DNA testing, aiding in accurate identification. Concurrently, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body responsible for the management of the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, implemented proactive measures to vigilantly monitor the animals’ movements.

A particularly innovative surveillance system has been introduced, involving the strategic installation of trap cameras. These cameras have been strategically positioned in areas frequented by a majority of the animals. Impressively, a total of 350 cameras have been positioned along the Alipiri staircase, while an additional 100 cameras have been stationed along the Srivari staircase.

The trap cameras employed are state-of-the-art, equipped with the capability to capture high-quality images even under low-light conditions. These devices have already yielded significant findings within the remaining forest area. The footage not only provides glimpses of wild animals but also captures images of bears, leopards, swift dogs, and even venomous snakes.

An astonishing revelation from the camera recordings is the presence of 43 tigers in the Seshachalam region under the supervision of the TTD. This technology-driven approach has proven immensely effective for conducting comprehensive research and maintaining vigilant observation.

In a recent media address, Nageswara Rao highlighted that the forest department had successfully tracked the movements of a leopard and a sloth bear in the early hours of the day, both headed towards Tirumala. A dedicated team of approximately 100 forest department personnel collaborated on an operation aimed at capturing these animals. Regrettably, the elusive creatures narrowly eluded the department’s traps, managing to escape the designated area, as Rao explained.