'Will Sue Rahul in UK Court': Lalit Modi Attacks Congress Leader over 'Fugitive' Jibe

IPL founder Lalit Modi on Thursday launched an attacked on Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and threatened to sue the leader in UK court over his “Modi surname comment".

“I see just about every Tom, Dick and Gandhi associates again and again saying I am a fugitive of justice. Why, how and when was I to date ever convicted of same. unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi, who is now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all Opposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill informed or just vendetta-prone."

He further added: “I have decided to take the Rahul Gandhi to court in UK right away. I am sure he will have to come-up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself. #rkdhawan #sitaramkesri #motilalvohra #satishsharna all bag men of #gandhi family. Not to forget #naraindutttewari. how do u all have overseas assets. ask #mrkamalnath. I can send."

A court in Gujarat’s Surat held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty on Thursday in the 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his “Modi surname" remarks. The court has also announced a 2-year jail term as quantum of punishment. Gandhi was present in the court when the verdict was pronounced.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma, which held Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court, the Congress leader’s lawyer Babu Mangukiya said.

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

As a result of the order, Rahul Gandhi lost his membership as an MP.

