Will Take Up Issue of Land Allotment for Lawyers' Chambers with Govt: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would take up the issue of allotment of land for lawyers’ chambers with the government.

The top court was hearing a plea moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to convert a land measuring 1.33 acres allotted to the top court for the construction of lawyers’ chambers.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked SCBA president Vikas Singh as to how can a judicial order be passed to take over the land for allotment of chambers.

“Lawyers are part of us…. But can we use our own judicial powers to safeguard our own people? It seems like the Supreme Court is exercising its own judicial powers to meet its own needs….

“We must trust the court to take it up on the administrative side with the government. A signal must not go to the government that we can bulldoze their authority by passing judicial orders," the bench, also comprising justices SK Kaul and PS Narasimha, said.

The CJI said the government engages with the top court on the administrative side and the issue can be put to it.

“For example, for the e-courts project, the government allotted us Rs 7,000 crore because they said that we need it," the bench said.

Singh thanked the bench on behalf of the entire bar.

“We are extremely grateful. The entire bar is with the institution and we will not do anything to undermine the majesty of the institution irrespective of whatever happens in this case," he said.

The SCBA president, however, said his reservation is that the bar and other stakeholders will not be a part of such administrative consultation.

Referring to the Delhi High Court, Singh said it had taken over some land for its expansion and urged the top court to adopt a similar approach.

The Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) also sought to be a part of the proceedings and intervene in the issue.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the SCAORA, said several advocates on record are in need of chambers.

Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra submitted that there is a need for space for the bar body.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said flexibility of the administrative side will be beneficial for the issue.

“The administrative side discussions can go a long way. On the judicial side, I may lose the capacity to be a neutral mediator," he said.

The top court reserved its order after hearing the submissions.

