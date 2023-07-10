Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » Tennis » Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Defeats Hubert Hurkacz On Second Day To Progress to QFs

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Defeats Hubert Hurkacz On Second Day To Progress to QFs

The Serbian had to wait for a whole day and put in a herculean effort to triumph over the Polish Hurkacz and his fiery serves

Advertisement

Curated By: Siddarth Sriram

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 21:46 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

Djokovic dropped a set on the second day of play before finishing the game off in four sets. (Credit: AFP)
Djokovic dropped a set on the second day of play before finishing the game off in four sets. (Credit: AFP)

On the second day of resumed play, Novak Djokovic put away Poland’s Hubert Burkacz to secure a quarter-finals seat in Wimbledon today.

The seven-time champion was leading by two sets before play was suspended in Centre Court 16 on Sunday night.

Upon resuming, Hurkacz took the third set, but Djokovic recovered quickly to win the match 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) 5-7 6-4.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • “Big credit to Hubert for playing an amazing match, tough luck for him today," Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “But he put up a great performance. Honestly, I don’t recall the last time I felt this miserable in returning games, to be honest, due to his incredibly accurate and powerful serve."

    (More to follow…)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 21:35 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 21:46 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App