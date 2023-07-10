Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic Defeats Hubert Hurkacz On Second Day To Progress to QFs

On the second day of resumed play, Novak Djokovic put away Poland’s Hubert Burkacz to secure a quarter-finals seat in Wimbledon today.

The seven-time champion was leading by two sets before play was suspended in Centre Court 16 on Sunday night.

Upon resuming, Hurkacz took the third set, but Djokovic recovered quickly to win the match 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) 5-7 6-4.