Wimbledon dismisses Azarenka's Claims Regarding Drunk Crowd, Says No Plans For Action

All England Club Chief Executive Sally Bolton took to the media in a press conference today amid the controversy surrounding Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina’s match on Court One.

Following Belarusian Azarenka’s loss to Ukraine’s Svitolina, Wimbledon officials have announced that they do not have any plans to release a statement regarding the booing incident that took place during the match.

In a dramatic clash that saw both women toil hard to secure their spot in the next round, Svitolina reigned supreme as she came back twice and put away the former World No.1 6-2 4-6 6-7 in three fiery sets to reach the Wimbledon quarter-final for the second time in her career.

Following their heated clash, Azarenka and Svitolina did not shake hands as a sign of protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Azarenka, who hails from Belarus which is a key military ally of Moscow, held her hand up in a gesture of respect for her rival and left the court to a chorus of boos from sections of the attending crowd.

Former World No.1 Azarenka was shocked by the vehemence of the crowd and said that the treatment " wasn’t fair".

Svitolina and all her fellow Ukrain players have all refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals at the recent French Open as well.

“I don’t know if it’s maybe not clear for people, some people not really knowing what is happening," she said. “So I think this is the right (thing) to do," said Svitolina.

Many rallied behind Azarenka and Svitolina saying that potential statements are needed from the tournament to address the handshakes but Bolton dispelled that notion, stating that handshakes were a “personal decision" for the players.

“We aren’t in a position where we can control the crowds here at Wimbledon. We traditionally have a hugely respectful crowd here and I expect that we will continue to see that as we head into the rest of the tournament," said Bolton.