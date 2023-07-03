WIN-WIN W-725 Winning Numbers for Monday, July 3 LIVE; Here’s LUCKY NUMBERS for Kerala Lottery 2023; First Prize Rs 75 Lakh!

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY LIVE UPDATES: The Kerala state lottery department has declared the results for WIN-WIN W-725 lucky draw for Monday, July 3. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram under the supervision of independent judges. Check the full list of winning numbers for Kerala WIN-WIN W-725 lucky draw here.

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN-WIN W-725 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS WO 499106 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: VIJU V

Agency No.: C 5394

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS WN 843681 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: VISHNU DAS V

Agency No.: Q 4683

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE

WN 605845

WO 314391

WP 414006

WR 439199

WS 964507

WT 977601

WU 570060

WV 446919

WW 113552

WX 236916

WY 932617

WZ 245982

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE

WN 499106

WP 499106

WR 499106

WS 499106

WT 499106

WU 499106

WV 499106

WW 499106

WX 499106

WY 499106

WZ 499106

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE

1391 1928 2204 2435 3493 3942 4001 5049 5599 5685 6903 7472 7905 8482 8946 9531 9705 9860

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE

0522 418 2480 4827 7059 7186 7821 8612 8708 9566

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE

0002 0019 2562 2591 4172 6445 6856 7387 7560 7627 7662 9050 9381 9485

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0035 0050 0061 0080 0142 0324 0326 0654 1189 1248 1269 1403 1510 1560 1667 1672 1769 1967 2138 2376 2527 2563 2580 2588 2681 2750 2770 2949 3067 3397 3470 3546 3808 3977 4162 4318 4523 4693 4696 4929 5110 5259 5421 5511 5520 5818 5960 6227 6307 6341 6369 6673 6728 6739 6796 6868 6885 7051 7100 7148 7370 7388 7490 7634 7660 7874 7982 8240 8286 8333 8357 8386 8640 8700 8819 8875 9247 9371 9540 9724 9787 9950

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE

0152 0431 0518 0569 0591 0732 0833 0844 0873 0942 0992 1212 1255 1342 1347 1353 1364 1370 1470 1541 1629 1631 1850 1859 1899 1941 2040 2102 2124 2545 2672 2739 2861 3106 3202 3360 3450 3465 3790 3845 3951 4056 4065 4071 4123 4150 4266 4393 4399 4456 4465 4679 4709 4790 4897 5043 5063 5072 5114 5130 5174 5178 5229 5268 5514 5526 5719 5741 5867 6212 6249 6264 6366 6368 6397 6410 6467 6531 6699 6775 6838 7152 7235 7285 7405 7510 7598 7623 7654 7705 7752 7770 7778 7800 7835 7861 7868 7913 7923 7967 7978 8127 8250 8255 8272 8349 8389 8545 8668 8792 8831 8852 8871 8983 8993 9111 9128 9145 9163 9199 9207 9326 9351 9552 9567 9767

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: WIN-WIN W-725 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK WIN-WIN W-725 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Win-Win W-725 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 40, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. The Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023: HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of WIN-WIN W-725 lottery draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 2023 FAQs: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

How do I buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Kerala lottery tickets can only be purchased from authorized retailers in state.

Which online sites are best to buy Kerala lottery tickets?

Selling or buying lottery tickets over the Internet is illegal in India, so you can buy it only through authorised ticket agents by physically visiting them.

Is Kerala lottery available online?

No. As per the rule, only physical tickets are permitted to sale.

What is the price of Kerala lottery ticket?

Weekly lottery tickets are available for Rs 40, while the Bumper lotteries price varies - Rs 200 to Rs 300 - depending upon prize amount.

Who is eligible for Kerala lottery?

Anyone above the age of 18 years can purchase lottery tickets. Even those who are not the residents of the state can buy, but they need to physically visit the state of Kerala and buy the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Also, it’s important to check the local laws of the state you live in. Some states have restrictions on participating in lotteries or buying lottery tickets from other states.

Where to buy Kerala lottery?

One can buy the ticket from an authorized retailer in Kerala.

How much money will I get from Kerala lottery?

Depending upon the prize money, winner of Kerala lottery can win from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 12 crore

When is Kerala lottery results declared?

The results of weekly lottery is announced everyday at 3 pm, and for the Bumper lottery, it is announced at 2 pm.