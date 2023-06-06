Wish to File Over 10 Complaints With the Centre a Month? Well, You Can't and 2 Men are to Blame

If you want to file more than 10 complaints a month to the central government, you no longer can. One Anand Thakur and one Atin Maity are to be blamed for this.

Anand Thakur filed as many as 37,315 public grievances last year, while Atin Maity filed 16,199 complaints on the Centre’s CPGRAMS online grievance redressal system – Thakur filed over 100 complaints daily going by that figure and Maity filed nearly 50 complaints daily.

“Following identification of habitual complainants, the number of complaints to be filed per month on the CPGRAMS by an individual citizen has been limited to 10 public grievances," the government has said in a latest document that has been accessed by News18.

The government has put in place an artificial intelligence-enabled grievance-monitoring dashboard developed by IIT-Kanpur for identifying spam, word search and repetitive grievances filed by habitual complainants. Analytics by a Data Strategy Unit (DSU) set up in March 2022 is also looking into this.

“DSU has identified habitual complainants who have filed thousands of grievances and appeals, thereby choking the system and creating difficulties for the Grievance Redressal Officers in identifying genuine critical grievances," the document says.