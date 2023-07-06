With 27 Animal Passes, Focus on Nurturing Wildlife in Chhattisgarh NH Projects to be Inaugurated by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh on July 7 to lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects for the Chhattisgarh Section of the 6-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor.

A key component in the development of these National Highway projects is the 6-lane tunnel of 2.8km length with 27 animal passes and 17 monkey canopies provided for unrestricted wildlife movement in the Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary area.

Highway infrastructure projects under the Modi government have focussed on minimising the impact of such development on wildlife.

For example, the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in December 2021, will have Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement.

Advertisement

Similar projects that accommodate wildlife needs are:

Apart from Chhattisgarh, PM Modi will also visit Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 7 and 8 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including the six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor, to people. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

Advertisement

He will then travel to Gorakhpur where will attend a programme at the Gita Press. Thereafter, he will flag off Vande Bharat trains on three routes and also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of the Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, PM Modi will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects. He will also dedicate to people the four-lane widened NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur).

On July 8, he will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. In Warangal, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.

Advertisement

The prime minister will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects.