Home » India » With 444 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections Climb to 3,809

With 444 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Active Infections Climb to 3,809

The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Advertisement

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 10:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936). (Reuters Photo)
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936). (Reuters Photo)

India logged 444 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 3,809, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 5,30,782 with one death reported by Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,936).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

RELATED NEWS

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 13, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 10:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

IN PICS: Priceless Moments of the Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor

+21PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Virat Kohli, Sanya Malhotra Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About