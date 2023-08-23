With Preparations Afoot for Ram Temple Inauguration in January, UP Special Security Force to Guard Visitors

Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) will be deputed from next month for those visiting Ram Temple as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently visited Ayodhya to review the development work, and stressed the need for a foolproof security system at the temple. The move is said to be part of the preparations by the UP government in view of the inauguration of Ram Temple scheduled in January.

“Security management plan is the topmost priority. It should be ensured that Special Security Force is deployed by next month to ensure safety of the devotees visiting the temple," Yogi Adityanath directed the officials at a high-level meeting to chalk out a detailed security plan for the temple. Also, the CM directed the officials to make arrangements for the special security forces including that of housing, uniforms and logistics support.

Besides ensuring a foolproof security management plan, the UP CM also directed the officials on beautification of the temple. “Structures including Math and temples should be painted, whereas the facade should be highly illuminated," the CM said.

He told the officials to make arrangements for tourists. “The multipurpose parking lot, shops changing rooms in order to facilitate the tourists," he added.