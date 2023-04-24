With Status And Procession, Sangli’s Aundhi Village Celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday

From nicknames like Master Blaster to being called “God of Cricket", Sachin Tendulkar has been remembered by various aliases for his talent with the bat. The former Indian cricketer has been one of the finest players in the history of the game and one of India’s most reliable players. Today, April 24 marks his 50th birthday and people in Maharashtra have been celebrating it like a festival. In a village in the Sangli district, the cricketer’s birthday was celebrated this morning like it was Gudi Padwa.

Sachin has gone down in the Cricket Hall of Fame and is deemed one of the legends of the game. His batting was as spectacular as it gets, and nothing can ever beat the feeling of him hitting a century. The batsman has amassed a huge fan following in the country, thanks to his talent and today on the occasion of his 50th birthday, his fans are ecstatic around the world. Wishes have been pouring in for him on Instagram and Twitter. Not just celebrities but his fans are also celebrating his birthday with full vigour.

People of the Aundhi village in Sangli celebrated it like a festival. A huge cardboard statue of the former cricketer was erected in the middle of the village with his fans dancing to drum rolls. A band was called to perform, and a large procession was seen on the streets of the village while performing folk Marathi dance to drums. Moreover, people hoisted flags and there were murals on the street walls depicting the world cup trophy.

All the villagers were seen wearing a Nehru cap labelled “Tendalya" and the procession even included a small golden statue of Tendulkar in a chariot decorated with flowers all over. Since Sachin loves Vada Pav, 100 Vada Pavs were offered to Tendulkar’s statue. It was a one-of-a-kind celebration and showed that the people of the village weren’t just any fans but rather devotees of the outstanding cricketer.

Several cricketers like Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya and Virendra Sehwag wished him a happy birthday. Moreover, Amul, Chennai Super Kings and many more brands and teams also wished the legendary batsman.

