Within Ear & Eyeshot: Works of Artists Lauded on PM’s Mann Ki Baat as Gifts for Conclave Panellists

At the national conclave on Wednesday to mark 100 episodes of PM Modi’s radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ in New Delhi, dignitaries and panellists were presented with unique products made by artists lauded on the show for reviving traditional art forms. The 100th episode will be broadcast on Sunday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the event, with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour.

Dhankhar was gifted a unique Kaavi painting from Goa. Other dignitaries and panellists were gifted Pattachithra paintings on stone and Etikoppaka wooden toys from Andhra Pradesh.

The conclave saw four sessions highlighting the wide-ranging themes of the prime minister’s interactions during Mann Ki Baat to highlight the transformative impact the radio programme has had in the country.

The four themes were ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power), ‘Virasat Ka Uthhan’ (taking pride in heritage), ‘Jan Samvad se Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance through conversations with people), and ‘Ahwahan se Andolan’ (from clarion call to a revolution).

Actors Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon, former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, music composer Ricky Kej, sportspersons Nikhat Zareen and Deepa Malik, storyteller Neelesh Misra, entrepreneurs Sanjeev Bhikchandani and T V Mohandas Pai, and others who found a mention in various episodes of Mann Ki Baat participated in the sessions.

Spanning numerous countries and multiple events, the prime minister has narrated inspiring stories in his radio show about those who stand out with their dedication, hard work, and excellence. Reflecting a global outlook, Modi has shared stories of those trying to preserve their mother tongue in foreign lands, as well as those who have won international accolades.

Modi has also pressed upon India’s civilisational gifts to the world, with one such example being yoga that has made an unprecedented impact on foreign shores. These stories, shared by the PM, weave a tapestry of India’s growing influence on the global stage and reflect the collective efforts of its people.

Prasar Bharti Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Dwivedi said the 100th episode will be broadcast over 1,000 radio stations, including the numerous community radio stations and private radio stations, across the country.

With PTI Inputs

