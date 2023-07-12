Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Woman Autorickshaw Driver Dies in Accident After Her Three-wheeler Gets Hit by Wild Boar in Kerala

Woman Autorickshaw Driver Dies in Accident After Her Three-wheeler Gets Hit by Wild Boar in Kerala

The three-wheeler driven by Vijeesha Sonia overturned after it was hit by the wild boar running at high speed

Advertisement

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 13:57 IST

Palakkad, India

The accident occurred when she was going to school in her autorickshaw with four children onboard. (Representative Image)
The accident occurred when she was going to school in her autorickshaw with four children onboard. (Representative Image)

A 37-year-old woman autorickshaw driver died in an accident after her three-wheeler was hit by a wild boar in Mangalam Dam area of Palakkad district in north Kerala on Wednesday, police said. Four schoolgoing children, who were travelling in the autorickshaw, suffered minor injuries in the accident that occurred at Odamthodu-Mangalam Dam Road at 8 am, they said.

The three-wheeler driven by Vijeesha Sonia overturned after it was hit by the wild boar running at high speed, leading to her death, police said.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shiv Thakare On Participating In Reality Shows - 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' & 'Bigg Boss' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • SRK's Jawan To Feature Kiara In Cameo? | Aditya, Ananya Dating | Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Break
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • The accident occurred when she was going to school in her autorickshaw with four children onboard.

    The woman was rushed to a private hospital in nearby Nenmara but could not be saved, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 12, 2023, 13:57 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 13:57 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App