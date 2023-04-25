Woman Delivers Baby in Toilet, Throws Newborn Out of Window in Kolkata

A woman allegedly killed her newborn minutes after giving birth inside the toilet of her house in the Kasba area of Kolkata, police said.

The “killing" happened on April 22 when the woman went to the toilet, and after giving birth, threw the baby boy out of the window upon “getting perplexed after hearing him cry", a police officer said.

“The woman claimed she was not aware that she was pregnant, as her menstrual cycle was regular for the last few months. On Saturday, she gave birth to a baby boy. She claimed she got perplexed hearing him cry and threw the baby out of the window after breaking the glass pane," he said.

Locals, after hearing the sound of the breaking window pane, rushed to the spot and found the newborn and informed Kasba Police Station.

“The woman was found bleeding from the lower part of her body. She and her baby were taken to a nearby hospital. The baby died the next morning," he said.

Initial probe revealed that the woman, who is suffering from some mental disorder, got married in November last year, the officer said.

“Her husband is an alcoholic. Even he and other family members claimed they were also not aware that the woman was pregnant. We are probing the matter," he said.

The woman has been booked under a section of the IPC for an “act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth", he added.

