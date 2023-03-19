Home » India » Woman Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her in Mumbai’s Worli

Woman Dies After Speeding Car Hits Her in Mumbai’s Worli

According to the police, the driver of the car has been detained and the Worli Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Pictures shared by ANI showed a car completely crushed in front with the left side of the car worst impacted. (ANI Photo)
Pictures shared by ANI showed a car completely crushed in front with the left side of the car worst impacted. (ANI Photo)

A woman died in Mumbai’s Worli after she was hit by a speeding car. The driver of the car was also reportedly injured in the accident.

According to ANI, the driver of the car has been detained by the Worli Police and they have launched an investigation into the matter.

Pictures shared by ANI showed a car completely crushed in front with the left side of the car worst impacted. The windshield of the car was also shattered.

More details are awaited.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

(With ANI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: March 19, 2023, 11:22 IST
last updated: March 19, 2023, 11:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week