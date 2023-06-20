Trends :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » Woman Dies in UP Hospital Day After Wedding

Woman Dies in UP Hospital Day After Wedding

The incident took place in the Gopiganj police station area on Monday

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 15:01 IST

Bhadohi, India

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched, the police said. (Representational Image/PTI)
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched, the police said. (Representational Image/PTI)

A woman died in a hospital here after she complained of stomach ache and vomiting a day after her wedding, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Gopiganj police station area on Monday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said, “Roshni (21), a resident of Jaunpur, married Mukhtar Ahmed (22) on June 17. Her health deteriorated after her wedding reception on Sunday." According to Roshni’s family members, she was taken to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache, vomiting and loose motions.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Virat Kohli's Fitness Secret Revealed: Here's Why You Should Add Strength Training To Your Workout
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • “She died during treatment on Monday evening," Kumar said.

    The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation has been launched, the police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 20, 2023, 15:01 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 15:01 IST
    Read More