Matrimony App, A Sad Story Then Nude Call: How Woman Trapped UK-Based Techie to Extort Rs 1.1 cr

A UK-based software engineer was extorted of more than Rs 1.1 crore by a con woman he met on a matrimonial app. The woman befriended the 41-year-old techie on a matrimonial app and blackmailed him after stripping over a video call.

According to Whitefield CEN Crime Police, Sunny (name changed), a resident of KR Puram, who was working in the UK, came to Bengaluru for official work. He registered himself on a matrimonial app and befriended a woman with a fake profile.

After talking over text for a few days, the duo exchanged numbers. The woman expressed interest in marrying Sunny and told him she lived with her mother and her father was dead.

According to a TOI report, on July 2, the woman called Sunny and borrowed Rs 1,500 from him citing her mother’s medical emergency. On July 4, she allegedly stripped during a video call with Sunny and recorded the entire interaction without his knowledge. Later, she sent the clip to him and demanded money threatening to share it with his parents.

Sunny transferred Rs 1,14,00,000 to two bank accounts and four mobile numbers the woman provided.

The software engineer told police he got to know the woman’s real name only after he transferred money to her bank account. He lodged a complaint as she continued to blackmail him for more money.