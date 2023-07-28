Delhi Man Kills 25-year-old Cousin With Iron Rod for Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Arrested

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old college student in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar after she refused his marriage proposal, officials said on Friday. According to police, the accused and the victim were cousins. The woman’s body was discovered near Vijay Mandal Park, and a rod was also found in close proximity, they added.

The police have arrested Irfan for the murder of the woman, identified as Nargis, sources told CNN-News18. The police are currently interrogating him, they said.

The police received information at 12.08 pm about a man assaulting a woman at Vijay Mandal Park in Shivalik A Block of Malviya Nagar, after which he fled the scene, as per a PTI report.

Officials later took the body found beneath the park bench into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police South Chandan Chowdhary said, “We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress."

The incident took place inside the Vijay Mandal Park.

DCP Chowdhary further said the case has a ‘love angle’ adding that the 22-year-old victim and the 28-year-old accused were cousins. “The deceased’s family had refused the boy for marriage since he was unemployed. Subsequently, the girl stopped talking to him," she said.

According to the police, the accused was “mentally disturbed". He worked as a delivery boy and had information about the place where the girl was taking coaching from.

The father of the victim broke down while talking to reporters, demanding the death penalty for the accused. “We need the death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter. I won’t leave him," he said.