Home » India » Woman Gets 3-yr Jail Over Death of Infant in UP's Bhadhohi

Woman Gets 3-yr Jail Over Death of Infant in UP's Bhadhohi

Munni Devi, 45, dropped four bricks one-by-one on the head of the son of her sister-in-law from the roof of a house as a result of a personal enmity, which resulted in the boy's death

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 10:40 IST

Bhadohi, India

The incident had taken place in a village under Gopiganj Police Station (Representational Image)

A court here convicted a woman for culpable homicide of a four-month-old son of her sister-in-law and sentenced her to three years of imprisonment, police said on Friday.

Munni Devi, 45, dropped four bricks one-by-one on the head of the son of her sister-in-law from the roof of a house as a result of a personal enmity, which resulted in the boy’s death, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan told PTI.

The incident had taken place in a village under Gopiganj Police Station.

    • Munni Devi was booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC after the incident.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court I) Subodh Singh convicted her on Thursday, Additional District Government Advocate Pravesh Tiwari said.

    first published: August 25, 2023, 10:40 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 10:40 IST
