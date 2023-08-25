Woman Gets 3-yr Jail Over Death of Infant in UP's Bhadhohi

A court here convicted a woman for culpable homicide of a four-month-old son of her sister-in-law and sentenced her to three years of imprisonment, police said on Friday.

Munni Devi, 45, dropped four bricks one-by-one on the head of the son of her sister-in-law from the roof of a house as a result of a personal enmity, which resulted in the boy’s death, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan told PTI.

The incident had taken place in a village under Gopiganj Police Station.