Woman Jumps to Death from Chennai Airport Car Park

A 33-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping off from the fourth floor of the airport car park here, police said on Saturday.

The victim was apparently suffering from depression and undergoing treatment, police said.

The woman had come with her two children to watch a movie at a theatre in the complex when she suddenly took the extreme step, police added.

Her husband was employed in the United States.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

