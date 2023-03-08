Home » India » Woman Killed in Group Clash Over Drinking Alcohol in UP's Deoria

Woman Killed in Group Clash Over Drinking Alcohol in UP's Deoria

There was a dispute between two parties over drinking alcohol and it led to a fight. The woman was injured while trying to mediate between the two groups, the police said

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 08, 2023, 22:42 IST

Deoria, India

Basmati died during treatment at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Basmati died during treatment at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries suffered in a clash between rival groups during the Holi festivities in Raghavapur village, police said on Wednesday.

There was a dispute between two parties over drinking alcohol and it led to a fight, Kotwali police station in-charge Rahul Singh told PTI.

The victim has been identified as Basmati, the wife of former village head Nebulal. She was injured while trying to mediate between the two groups, the police said.

Basmati died during treatment at Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Three others — Nebulal (60) , Jitendra (55) and Savitri (45) — were injured in the clash and are undergoing treatment at the hospital where their conditions are said to be stable.

Singh said the police are interrogating some people after taking them in custody.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 08, 2023, 22:42 IST
last updated: March 08, 2023, 22:42 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In White Corset And Skirt Set At Pre-Oscars Event, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Looks Spellbinding In Red Lehenga With Deep-neck Choli, Check Out The Star Kid's Drop-dead Gorgeous Pictures