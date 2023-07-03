Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Woman Kills Self by Consuming Poison in UP's Kaushambi: Police

Woman Kills Self by Consuming Poison in UP's Kaushambi: Police

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said Ruby (38), a resident of the Pipri area, committed suicide by consuming poison on Sunday

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 10:52 IST

Kaushambi, India

A woman allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.(Representative Image/News18)
A woman allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district.(Representative Image/News18)

A woman who had left her ailing husband and was living with another man allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said Ruby (38), a resident of the Pipri area, died by suicide by consuming poison on Sunday.

The husband of the deceased, Madanlal Pasi, was ill for a long time and she was getting him “treated" through exorcism, during which she came in contact with Raju Pasi, a resident of Nizampur village, the officer said.

The woman fell in love with Raju Pasi and started living with him, he added.

Advertisement

Ruby and Raju had an altercation over the phone on Sunday afternoon after which the woman consumed poison, the officer said.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • He said Raju Pasi has been traced to the Surat district in Gujarat, adding that a police team has been sent to nab him. The body has been sent for postmortem.

    Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 03, 2023, 10:52 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 10:52 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App