Woman Kills Self by Jumping into Well Following Arguments with Mother-in-law in UP's Bhadohi: Police
The body was taken out of the well by police personnel on Sunday night and sent for postmortem.(Representative Image/News18)
A married woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a well following arguments with her mother-in-law in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in the Khamaria locality of the Aura area on Sunday when Santoshi Devi (18) jumped into the well following a dispute with her mother-in-law, Santara Devi, Circle officer Umeshwar Prabhat Singh said.
The body was taken out of the well by police personnel on Sunday night and sent for postmortem.
It prima facie appears to be a case of suicide, police said, adding that however, an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim’s mother, Singora Devi, against the deceased’s husband Santosh Yadav and his mother Santara Devi for allegedly killing her daughter for dowry.
A probe is on in the matter, they said.
Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)