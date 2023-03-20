Home » India » Woman Raped by Kerala Hospital Employee After Surgery, Health Min Orders Probe

Woman Raped by Kerala Hospital Employee After Surgery, Health Min Orders Probe

The accused, Saseendran (55) has been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections including rape and outraging modesty of a woman

Advertisement

Reported By: Neethu Reghukumar

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 17:24 IST

Kozhikode [Calicut], India

The woman was shifted to the ICU from the surgery theatre on March 18 after undergoing surgery when the incident took place. (News18/File)
The woman was shifted to the ICU from the surgery theatre on March 18 after undergoing surgery when the incident took place. (News18/File)

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant at Kerala’s Kozhikode Medical College.

The accused, Saseendran (55) has been arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including rape and outraging modesty of a woman. The attendant has been suspended pending enquiry.

The woman was shifted to the ICU from the surgery theatre on March 18 after undergoing surgery when the incident took place.

According to the complaint, she was semi-conscious at the time when she was raped. Later, after regaining consciousness, she told her husband and filed a complaint with the Medical College Police.

RELATED NEWS

Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter and directed the medical education director to submit a report.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Neethu ReghukumarNeethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experi...Read More

first published: March 20, 2023, 17:13 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 17:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Naatu Naatu-The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Wins, Release Of Zwigato, Deepika Padukone At Oscars Among Biggest Entertainment News This Week