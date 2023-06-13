Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Woman Slits 9-year-old Daughter's Throat in Sultanpur

Woman Slits 9-year-old Daughter's Throat in Sultanpur

The woman was detained and the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 14:27 IST

Sultanpur, India

The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college. (Representational image/PTI)
The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college. (Representational image/PTI)

A 35-year-old woman slit her nine-year-old daughter’s throat with a knife in the Vivek Nagar area here on Tuesday, police said.

Circle Officer Lambhua Mohammad Salam said the incident took place around 8 am under the Chanda police station area. The victim was identified as Paridhi.

He said the mother, Priyanka Ojha, was mentally ill and undergoing treatment.

Salam added that after the attack, Paridhi was taken to a community health centre in Lambhua which referred her to a medical college in Sultanpur.

top videos
  • Adipurush Music Composer Duo, Ajay-Atul On Making 'Jai Shri Ram' Song For The Film | EXCLUSIVE
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 Set For Premiere | Probable Contestants List Includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz
  • Tamannaah Blushes As Paps Mention Vijay | Priyanka's Family Trip | Abhishek, Aishwarya On A Vacation
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat

    • The child succumbed to injuries on the way to the medical college, he said.

    The woman was detained and the body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 13, 2023, 14:27 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 14:27 IST
    Read More