Woman, Son Booked for Dowry Harassment in Navi Mumbai

The complainant, who is a resident of Ghansoli, has alleged that her husband and mother-in-law demanded Rs 1 crore from her to purchase an apartment

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 15:25 IST

Thane, India

The victim's husband also allegedly threatened to set her on fire and kill her, the official said, adding that the woman was also abused and physically tortured.(Representational Image/News18)

An offence has been registered against a woman and her son in Navi Mumbai for allegedly harassing the latter’s wife and demanding Rs 1 crore from her, police said on Tuesday.

    • A case under sections 498-A, (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causes hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the duo on Monday, an official from Rabale police station said.

    The complainant, who is a resident of Ghansoli, has alleged that her husband and mother-in-law demanded Rs 1 crore from her to purchase an apartment, he said. The victim’s husband also allegedly threatened to set her on fire and kill her, the official said, adding that the woman was also abused and physically tortured. No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

