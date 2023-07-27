Woman Thrashed, Tied to Tree in Semi-Naked Condition in Jharkhand's Giridih

A 26-year-old woman was thrashed and tied to a tree in a semi-naked condition in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said on Thursday. The woman was rescued by police on Thursday morning and was admitted to a local hospital.

Four people allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested, the police said.

The incident happened in a village under the Saria police station area, about 170 km from the state capital Ranchi, around 11 pm on Wednesday.