Women Cops Bulldoze Illegal Structure Belonging to Rape Accused in MP's Shahdol | WATCH

Several women police personnel were seen in the driving seat of bulldozers as they razed the home of a rape accused in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Friday. The accused was allegedly involved in the gang-rape case of a girl nearly 250 km from the capital Bhopal.

“Three accused were arrested earlier. One more accused, identified as Kaushal Kishore Choubey was arrested on Friday," P Kurmi, Raneh Police Station in-charge, Damoh said. According to police, an illegal structure of the rape accused, Kaushal K Choubey was removed with a bulldozer which he had allegedly encroached on government land. He is also the accused who was earlier on the run.

“A few days ago, 2 separate incidents happened where minor girls were raped and killed. A probe was conducted and accused of both cases were arrested. Today, district administration demolished their illegal encroachments," said Kumar Prateek, SP, Shahdol.

In September 2022, the Houses of the three accused in the Rewa gang rape case was demolished by authorities in Madhya Pradesh. A girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on September 16 near the famous Ashtbhuji temple.

The police had said that the victim had gone to the temple with her friend where the accused committed the heinous act and also beat the victim and her friend and snatched their mobile phones.

