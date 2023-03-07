Women’s Day: President Murmu Says Women Playing Leading Roles, Setting Unprecedented Records

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the eve of International Women’s Day.

In her message, the President said women are playing leading and significant roles in all spheres today. “They are setting unprecedented records. They are awakened and are holding leadership positions in many areas. Their ideas, thoughts and values can lead to the creation of a happy family, ideal society and a prosperous nation."

Murmu further said that efforts are still required for achieving gender equality and women empowerment. The nation is committed to empowering our daughters through quality education so that they can realize their full potential. Our daughters are the pride not only of our families but of the entire country, she added.

“I wish all the success for the celebration of International Women’s Day and a blissful future for the women of the country".

Women’s Day: 75 Female CRPF Bikers to Ride Over 1,800 Kms into Naxal Core

A team of 75 female bikers of the Central Reserve Police Force will embark on a 1,848 km-long expedition from Delhi to one of the most Left Wing Extremism affected area of Chhattisgarh as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, officials said Tuesday.

The personnel drawn from the country’s largest paramilitary force will be flagged off from the India Gate on March 9 and they will end their journey at Jagdalpur in south Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on March 25, they said.

The bikers will bear the message of “women’s power as the country celebrates 75 years of Independence and will also mark the International Women’s Day celebrations that are held every year on March 8." The personnel will ride their official Enfield Bullets and will be flagged-in by Union Home minister Amit Shah at the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) camp in Karanpur area of Jagdalpur, the district headquarter of Bastar, on March 25, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

