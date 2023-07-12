Trends :Chandrayaan 3 LaunchDelhi FloodsPM Modi France VisitBihar ProtestsMaharashtra Cabinet Expansion
Home » India » Won't Let 'Udta Bengaluru' Happen, Says K’taka Home Minister Parameshwara

The minister said that he has given the Dakshina Kannada authorities, a deadline of six months, to control drug pedalling

Giving the reference of Udta Punjab movie he said Bengaluru would never be let to become one. (Representative image:Shutterstock)
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said he will not allow ’Udta Bengaluru’ happen as he vowed that he will not allow the drug menace to grow in the city.

The Home Minister said he had given a deadline of six months to the Dakshina Kannada district authorities to control drug peddling.

    • "There was a movie ’Udta Punjab’ meaning Punjab is flying. There is apprehension that Bengaluru will also become ’Udta Bengaluru’. We will never let this happen," Parameshwara said in the Karnataka assembly.

    The discussion came up when Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy alleged that many resorts in Gangavati and Anegundi in Koppal district had become a hub of illegal activities such as drugs, prostitution and gambling.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

