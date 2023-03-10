Aggression by pro-Khalistan groups has increased not just in India but worldwide, say officials. This is being displayed in the name of ‘Khalistan referendum’. Religious places of Hindus are under constant threat of attack from such groups in countries like Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, officials say.

Despite repeated attempts by the Indian government of conveying concerns to these friendly nations during bilateral talks and other forums over anti-India forces planning so-called referendums in their country or attacking religious places, officials say very little has been done on the ground in terms of action on such groups, prosecution of culprits, and banning such events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a stop to criticism of all those who had the opinion that India is unable to put pressure on foreign governments to act against pro-Khalistan groups. At a prime ministerial level perhaps for the first time, this issue was raised during bilateral talks with Australia, and in fact, during remarks to the media, PM Modi chose to mention the attack on temples and security concerns of the Indian community in Australia is seen as an unprecedented and pressure-building move by India on Australia to make the authorities there act on the ground.

The message is loud and clear for other countries as well that in the future if they don’t respond to the concerns, then the issue of the safety of religious places and NRIs will be raised at the prime ministerial level.

In the media statement, PM Modi said it is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have been coming regularly from Australia over the past few weeks and it is natural that such news would worry everyone in India.

“I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him," Modi said in the presence of the Australian PM.

The NRI community and Indian diaspora have welcomed the Prime Minister’s stance.

“As an Australian Hindu, I thank Narendra Modi ji for raising the issue of Hindu temples being attacked in Australia. Nationalists are being attacked too for carrying the tricolour while extremist Khalistanis who attack them are roaming freely," says Sandeep Dhankar, who is originally from Karnal in Haryana but is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Sachin Gaur, another NRI based in Australia who was injured during clashes at Melbourne’s Federation Square in January, appreciated the PM’s stance. “Thank you, sir, for raising it with the Australian PM. Hopefully, the perpetrators would be punished and the Indian-Australian Hindu community can feel safe again," he said.

The Australian Hindu Association has raised certain demands:

1) Arrest of perpetrators in four cases of attacks on temples and Federation Square.

2) Prosecution of culprits. Only in the Federation Square case 2 culprits were arrested, but were fined and released soon after.

3) Public inquiry of Khalistani groups to learn more about their funding and connections in terms of booking lavish venues, organising vehicles, etc.

4) The government should call out the names of pro-Khalistan groups active in Australia as they organised most of these events anonymously.

5) After the ‘referendum’ in Melbourne, Khalistani groups have planned a similar event on March 19 in Brisbane. Indian nationalist groups have asked Australian authorities to stop the event.

6) Weapons like swords, etc, are brandished by these groups. They should also be brought under the ambit of law.

“While Narendra Modi ji raising the issue of the safety of Australian Hindus and attacks on our temples is commendable, words must translate into action. There has not been a single prosecution of the Federation Square Khalistani attackers or temple attackers," said the Australian Hindu Association in a statement on social media.

Amrendra Singh, president of the Australian Hindu Association, said, “In the Federation Square referendum case, the Indian community was peacefully protesting when they were attacked by Khalistani groups from behind, and despite giving names and evidence in the form of videos, no arrest has been made in that matter."

At least five cases of vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia have been reported this year:

1) January 12: BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne was attacked, The walls of the temple were defaced with spray paint, and anti-India and anti-Narendra Modi slogans.

2) January 17: Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs was vandalised, graffitis were drawn, and anti-India and anti-Modi slogans were drawn on the walls.

3) January 23: Hare Krishna temples being run by ISKCON were attacked. Anti-India, anti-Modi slogans were drawn, some hailing Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

4) February 16: A woman priest of Kali Mata Temple near Melbourne received a warning not to organise a bhajan event of singer Kanhiya Mittal.

5) March 4: Shree Laxmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was targeted. Miscreants wrote anti-Hindu, anti-India, and pro-Khalistan slogans on the walls.

The issue also erupted after Haryana native Vishal Jood, who took on Khalistani protesters in Australia two years ago while trying to protect the Indian flag, was arrested and jailed. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar wrote to the foreign minister, and after much effort, Jood was released and sent to India.

While addressing the media, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra reiterated PM Modi’s clear message to Australia. “The Prime Minister has conveyed to the PM of Australia that this is something which disrupts peace and harmony in both our societies. They have appreciated our sensibilities and assured us of a response and officers from both sides will remain in constant touch."

The Indian community in Australia has welcomed this strategy of PM Narendra Modi to use bilateral talks as a platform for raising the issue of the safety of the Hindu temples and community. They believe that since it has been mentioned at the highest level, the results could be seen on the ground in terms of police action against Khalistani forces and pending cases of vandalism.

