Working As Truck Driver in Dubai, How Amritpal Entered the Punjab Scene; A Look at His Trajectory

His rise was as meteoric as his fall. Trying to position himself as Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale 2.0, Amritpal Singh’s entry into Punjab scene was far less flashy compared to his burst later. The 30-year old Khalistan sympathiser started off as a religious preacher but gradually attained a hard core persona which raised concerns among security establishments.

Intelligence agencies revealed what started off as a simple listener through a social media app ClubHouse, where individuals or organisations set up exclusive ‘audio-rooms’ for discussion on a topic. Late Deep Sidhu formed such a room during the late 2021 farmer’s agitation and continued it until he was arrested for violence on Republic Day, 2022 in New Delhi. Amritpal gradually became one of the speakers. However, Deep Sidhu blocked him as Amritpal spoke more about the creation of Khalistan, a separate country for the Sikhs than the Punjab issues of claims on river water, Chandigarh, Punjabi speaking areas among others. Deep Sidhu later in February 2022 blocked Amritpal’s phone also for about two weeks.

Deep Sidhu died in a car accident on February 15, 2022, days after he formed ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation. Later, the Facebook page of the organisation announced Amritpal as the new chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’ by posting a letter of appointment. The family members of Sidhu alleged the FB page had been hacked and denied his appointment.

Amritpal was a truck driver in Dubai and was a dropout from a polytechnic college from Kapurthala. Amritpal belonged to Jallupur Khera village in Baba Bakala tehsil of Amritsar. An operations manager in a transport company in Dubai barely eight months ago, Amritpal cropped up into the Punjab scene when he arrived with supporters at Anandpur Sahib and was baptised as a Sikh on September 25, 2022.

Four days later, a grand ceremony was held in Rode, ancestral village of Khalistani ideologue, late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, for ‘dastarbandi’ (turban-wearing) ceremony of Amritpal. He dressed up as Bhindranwale, wearing a long white kurta over short loose pants, a blue turban, a Kirpan, and alternately carrying a silver arrow or a weapon. He was ‘Bhindrawnwale 2.0’ and sent alarm bells ringing in state and central security agencies.

However, it seemed the police remained as an observer only on his activities as Amritpal denounced violence in his first speeches. He organised Amrit Parchaar campaign to attract Sikh youths into baptism to support turban and long hair. His first programme was in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and later many in Punjab and even Haryana. He announced a Khalsa Vaheer Yatra across the region for ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of Sikhs who had adopted Christian or other religions or had cut their hair and shaved beards. His functions attracted thousands, but the security agencies remained at a distance.

His first brush with law was in December 2022, when his supporters damaged furniture at two Gurdwaras in rural Jalandhar while protesting the practice of providing chairs to devotees who couldn’t sit on the floor during the path of Guru Granth Sahib. The red alarm went off regarding Amritpal’s activities when he and his supporters brandished sophisticated weapons and drove around in swanky cars, including Mercedes and ISUZU deluxe cars.

Despite his brazen support for Khalistan, the state and central agencies kept only a watch avoiding any direct confrontation fearing law and order situation. There was also element of ‘suspicion’ over his actual identity and purpose behind his emergence. While the state agencies feared that Amritpal could be a “set up" by some central agency, whereas the latter had their own suspicions on why the Punjab Police was soft on the Khalistan sympathiser.

The last nail in the coffin was the Ajnala violence in February this year, which seemed to have brought state and central agencies together on a joint action against a “common threat" now. Amritpal stormed a police station in Ajnala to free some of his supporters, including Lovepreet Toofan, who he said were falsely booked by the police. Toofan and others were booked on the complaint of Varinder Singh of Ropar on February 17. He alleged that Amritpal and supporters kidnapped and beat him as he opposed their activities. On February 23, Amritpal stormed the Ajnala police station and took control of it. Many policemen were injured in the clash with him. However, police did not use much force, claiming that Amritpal had deliberately taken shield behind a Palki that carried Guru Granth Sahib.

The police and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, along with Sikh religious leaders in SGPC and Akal Takht, criticised Amritpal, and it seemed that he was discredited. Experts on policing and opposition parties slammed the Punjab Police for their meek surrender to Amritpal.

Sources said the police finally cracked down Amritpal on March 18, a day before he planned to start his second Khalsa Vaheer Yatra in the state. The crackdown also coincided with the first death anniversary of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, whose parents and supporters planned a big march, much to the chagrin of the AAP government.

Intelligence agencies suspected that Amritpal may join the Sidhu Moosewala march, and the situation may go out of the hand of the AAP government, which has been struggling to keep gangsters and anti-social elements in check.

In the crackdown, the police arrested 78 supporters of Amritpal, besides several others from other states. It is alleged that they carried arms and ammunition illegally and received funds from abroad. It is being alleged that Amritpal received special training from Pakistan’s ISI in Georgia before his arrival in Punjab.

