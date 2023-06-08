Trends :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
Home » India » 'World is Watching Us': Jaishankar Calls Out Rahul Gandhi For His 'Habit of Criticising India Abroad'

'World is Watching Us': Jaishankar Calls Out Rahul Gandhi For His 'Habit of Criticising India Abroad'

This comes after Gandhi, in his ongoing US visit, made several comments against PM Modi and said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and that the prime minister is “one such specimen”

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 17:15 IST

New Delhi, India

L: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | R: BJP leader and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI photos)
L: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | R: BJP leader and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI photos)

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke his heart out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that Gandhi has a “habit of criticising India abroad" and that this is not in the interest of the country.

Speaking to reporters, Jaishankar said, “Rahul Gandhi has a habit of criticising India abroad. I don’t think taking national politics out of the country is in national interest."

Jaishankar also referred to Gandhi’s recent remarks made at an event in the States and said, “the world is watching us".

Advertisement

What had Rahul Gandhi said?

This comes after Gandhi, in his ongoing US visit, made several comments against PM Modi and said that there are people in India who think they know more than God and that the prime minister is “one such specimen."

If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created," Rahul Gandhi had said.

Not the first time Jaishankar has responded 

Just this week, Jaishankar had took up this issue and reminded Gandhi that it is important to remember that are sometimes things bigger than politics when you step out of the country.

Jaishankar, without naming Rahul Gandhi, gave out a subtle message and asked on Saturday to “watch" him when he goes back on how to “counter" someone. Jaishankar interacting with the Indian diaspora during his visit to Cape Town to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • “I may differ strongly with someone but how I counter it … I would like to go back at home and do it. And watch me when I get back," Jaishankar said.

    With agency inputs 

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 17:02 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 17:15 IST
    Read More