World Sanskrit Day: PM Modi Asks People to Post One Sentence in the Ancient Language on Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to share a sentence in Sanskrit on social media on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day on Thursday (August 31), in an effort to promote Indian languages and traditions on a global stage. The enthusiasm both at home and outside India has ensured that such initiatives by the prime minister are successful raise awareness.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Modi said: “Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit. In the post below, I will also share a sentence. Don’t forget to use #CelebratingSanskrit."

Once the PM shared his request, there were multiple social media posts sharing interesting quotes and insights for the unique initiative. This is one among a series of efforts made by PM Modi to promote Sanskrit. For example, in a recent episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he spoke about Sanskrit saying it was one of the oldest languages in the world and called it the “mother of many modern languages".

In the 80th episode of his popular radio programme, Modi had highlighted the inspiring work being done by people across the world in promoting Sanskrit. Similarly, in the 47th episode, too, he had spoken about the ancient language and talked of the wealth of knowledge it contained via Indian texts.

In response to his post on X, many posted their own sentences from ministers to people from all walks of life.

The initiative got a good response from educational institutions as well.

A wide variety of responses were shared by people, who expressed their feelings about India, the PM and a plethora of other topics.