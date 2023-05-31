No Evidence Against WFI's Brij Bhushan? Delhi Police Denies Reports, Says Investigation Still On

The wrestlers returned on Tuesday without immersing their medals in the Ganges in Haridwar after some Khap and political leaders managed to convince them not to take such an extreme step. The day, however, was not devoid of any drama.

Some of India’s best wrestlers, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, gathered here on the banks of the Ganga, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat arrived at Har ki Pauri to protest the inaction against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has allegedly sexually harassed several women grapplers.

Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta were seen sobbing as their husbands tried to console them, even as scores of their supporters formed a cordon around them. The wrestlers stood for about 20 minutes in silence after reaching Har ki Pauri. They then sat on the banks of the river holding their medals and looking distressed.

This Matter Will Get Resolved: Rajnath Singh on Wrestlers’ Protest

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh and said that the matter will soon get resolved.

The minister asked wrestlers’ to wait for the in investigation to get over.

Mamata Banerjee Marches Against Manhandling of Wrestlers in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took to the streets here to protest against the alleged manhandling of wrestlers at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration three days ago.

Holding a placard with the message, “We Want Justice", written on it, Banerjee participated in a rally which started from Hazra Road in the southern part of the city to Rabindra Sadan.

‘Action Will Be Taken When…’: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wrestlers’ Protest

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing wrestlers’ protest that turned intense after the protesting wrestlers threatened to immerse their medal in Ganga and said that unbiased action will be taken against the WFI chief once the probe is over.

The Union Minister also said that the wrestlers should wait for the Delhi Police’s investigation to get over.

‘Will Hang Myself If…’: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan’s Challenge To Protesting Wrestlers

Sexual Harassment accused and WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh on Wednesday claimed that he will hang himself if the protesting wrestlers are able to present one single evidence against him the court.

“If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself," said Brij Bhushan.

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Terms Wrestlers’ Medal Immersion Call an ‘Emotional Drama’

Speaking in UP’s Barabanki on Wednesday, WFI chief Brij Bhushan termed the call by protesters to immerse their medals in protest against him an “emotional drama" and said no allegation has been proven right so far.

On the very first day when allegation was made against me, I asked when it happened, where it happened and with whom it happened. If even one allegation is against me is proved, I will hang myself. I stand by my words today also," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

This is one-sided allegations. you can put allegations on anyone, Brij Bhushan said, adding that wrestlers did “emotional drama".

No Major Evidence Against Brij Bhushan?

Delhi Police has said the investigation in the case is still on and that reports of “no evidence" against Brij Bhushan run by several media channel are “wrong".

Tikait Announces ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Muzaffarnagar

BKU leader Naresh Tikait said a ‘mahapanchayat’ will be held in Muzaffarnagar’s Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

Tikait, the head of Balyan khap, on Tuesday night said the matter will be discussed in detail in the mahapanchayat.

On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India’s best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances.

‘Went to Immerse Medals in Ganga But Gave them to Tikait’: Brij Bhushan

According to a India Today report, Brij Bhushan Singh, who is currently accused of sexual harassment, commented, “The wrestlers chose to immerse their medals in the Ganges. However, instead of Ganga ji, they handed their medals to (Rakesh) Tikait. That’s their position. What actions can we take in this situation?"

‘It’s Their Stand’: Brij Bhushan on Protester’s Call to Immerse Medals

Embattled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday responded to the protesting wrestlers, who gathered at Haridwar on Tuesday and threatened to throw their medals in the Ganges as a mark of protest against him, saying that the charges against him are already being probed by the Delhi Police.

Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by female wrestlers, added that the decision by the grapplers to consign their laurels to the waters was purely a stand taken by them.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the six-time BJP MP said, “The matter is under investigation by the Delhi Police. If there’s any truth to the charges (levelled against him by the wrestlers), an arrest will be made," the WFI chief added.

While the grapplers arrived in the holy city on Tuesday to consign their medals to the Ganges, farmer leader Naresh Tikait talked them out of it. The wrestlers later issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the WFI chief.

UWW Condemns Detention of Wrestlers

The United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday condemned the detention of India’s top wrestlers during their protest in Jantar Mantar and threatened to suspend the national federation WFI if it fails to hold its election within the stipulated time. The world body said it has been keeping an eye on the protest by the wrestlers against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women.

“For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)," UWW said in a statement. “It has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge." Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, were witnessed when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon during their march towards the new Parliament building for the planned women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ on Sunday.

After 45 mins, Wrestlers Returned Without Immersing Medals

However, after spending an hour and 45 minutes, they returned after several khap and political leaders urged them not to take such an extreme step. As the deadline for the immersion of the medals drew closer, senior farmer leaders Sham Singh Malik and Naresh Tikait sought five days’ time from the grapplers to resolve the issue.

Country Stupefied, PM Should Shed Arrogance: Kejrwial

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the whole country was “stupefied" by the wrestlers’ plan to immerse their medals in the Ganga and the “prime minister should shed arrogance". The wrestlers had announced they would immerse their medals in the river in Haridwar as a mark of protest to demand action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they alleged sexually harassed women grapplers.

But the wrestlers did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days’ time from them to resolve the issue. Tweeting a video of the wrestlers assembled at the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar crying, Kejriwal tweeted, “The whole country is stupefied. There are tears in the eyes of the whole country. Now the prime minister should shed arrogance." Police had last month registered two FIRs against Singh but he has not been arrested so far.

Anil Kumble Dismayed by Manhandling of Wrestlers

The legendary Anil Kumble on Tuesday said he is “dismayed" by the treatment meted out to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar where they were manhandled and detained by police for trying to march towards the new Parliament building and hold a ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’.

Unprecedented scenes of police dragging Olympic and world championships medallists, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, were witnessed on Sunday when the wrestlers and their supporters breached the security cordon during their march to protest the inaction against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers.

The wrestlers had called for a ‘Mahila Mahapanchayat’ at the new Parliament building at a time when it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abhishek Slams Centre, Calls it ‘shining Example’ of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Tuesday termed the women wrestlers reaching Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga a “shameful moment for the country" and mocked the BJP government at the Centre for its programme to empower the girl child. If the BJP government returns to power in 2024 then the future of the country’s people and their aspirations will also be drowned in the Ganga, he said at a rally here.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the country’s top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reaching Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga as a mark of protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.