2 FIRs Filed Against Wrestling Federation Chief in Sexual Harassment Case, One Under POCSO

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, with one of the cases filed under the POCSO Act.

According to a police statement, two FIRs have been lodged at the Connaught Place police station on the basis of complaints received from female wrestlers.

“The first one pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim which is registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty etc. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty etc," the statement added.

This comes after solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court earlier in the day that the Delhi Police will file an FIR against Singh amid renewed protests by the country’s top wrestlers. The top court asked the police officers to carry out a threat assessment and provide security to the minor wrestler. The matter will be heard again on May 5.

“If FIR is not registered, the remedy is 156(3). When we saw there is cognizable offence, we said let FIR be registered. We feel something else is playing out here and I cannot say more because this is a sensitive matter," Mehta, appearing on behalf of Delhi police, said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by the protesting wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan Singh.

Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protests against the WFI president. The protesters had moved the top court for an urgent hearing into their request seeking a case against Singh.

The Supreme Court had earlier sought a response from Delhi Police after the wrestlers’ alleged that no case was registered on their charges. “There are serious allegations made in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India in international games about sexual harassment meted out to them. The matter requires consideration by this court," said a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The Indian Olympic Association is yet to complete its probe into the allegations, while the government-formed oversight panel’s findings have not been made public as yet.

Frustrated with the three-month long wait, the peeved wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation on April 23, and also approached the Supreme Court, demanding arrest of the WFI boss.

Here are Other Top Points

• Amid sexual harassment charges against him, Singh on Friday said that he “welcomes" the Supreme Court’s decision of an FIR against him as he has faith in the law, and is ready to cooperate in the probe. “I am not bigger than the supreme court. I welcome the judgment," Singh said.

• Singh said that he will assist with the investigation whenever his assistance is required. Singh also clarified that he hasn’t escaped and is at his residence. “I have been abiding by the law, so I will continue to. I haven’t escaped. I’m at residence," he said.

• At a press conference today, wrestler Vinesh Phogat reiterated that they stick to their demand to remove Brij Bhushan from every post as he might influence the investigation. Phogat also said that they would give “all evidence to the Supreme Court and not to any committee".

• Bajrang Punia, at the presser, said that their protest would continue till Bhushan is arrested.

• Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently walked out of Patiala jail, said that he will visit the wrestling protesters on Monday and join their ‘satyagraha’.

• Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday came out in support of the protesting wrestlers. “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud," he said.

• BJP MP Brij Bhushan has, meanwhile, released a personalised video saying he would wish to embrace death the day he feels helpless. “Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish death as I won’t be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace," Brij Bhushan said in the video.

• Vinesh Phogat has questioned the silence of Indian cricketers and other top sportspersons over the issue. “The entire country worships cricket but not even a single cricketer has spoken up. We aren’t saying that you speak in our favour, but at least put up a neutral message and say there should be justice for whichever party. This is what pains me… Be it cricketers, badminton players, athletics, boxing…" The Indian Express quoted her as saying.

• IOA president PT Usha came down heavily on the protesters and said the grapplers lacked discipline as they hit the streets. “Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters after the sports body’s executive committee meeting.

• Reacting to PT Usha’s statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said “we" collectively need to speak up for “our sportswomen". “Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA," Usha told reporters.

• TMC MP Mahua Moitra also criticised PT Usha. “So ruling party MP chairing WFI for years accused of molestation and abuse of power against whom Delhi Police refuses to lodge FIR in spite of SC order makes India smell of roses, does it? #StopCrawling," she tweeted.

• As PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ is set to complete 100 episodes on Sunday (April 30), Sakshi Malik recently referred to his radio programme and sought time to meet the prime minister. “PM Modi sir talks about ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’, and listens to everyone’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Can’t he listen to our ‘mann ki baat’?" the Olympian asked.

