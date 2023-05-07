Wrestlers Vs WFI Updates: Farmers Trying to Enter Delhi Stopped at Tikri Border, Say 'If Govt Doesn't...'

Hundreds of farmers and Khap Panchayat leaders from Delhi’s neighbouring states are marching towards Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations for nearly 15 days.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Jantar Mantar as well as Delhi borders.

200 Delhi Police personnel and a company of Paramilitary have been deployed at Tikri border, Nangloi Chowk, Piragarhi Chowk, and Mundka Chowk, Delhi Police sources said.

According to Delhi Police, some Khap leaders have been allowed to reach Jantar Mantar with their private vehicles but tractors will not be allowed.

Members of the Kirti Kisan Union joined wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23.

Will Hang Myself Even Allegation is Proved: WFI Chief

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he will hang himself even if a single allegation against him is proved.

Farmers Trying to Enter Delhi Stopped at Tikri Border

A group of farmers trying to enter Delhi to join the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar was stopped by police at Tikri Border.

“Our protest (to support wrestlers) is for one day (today). If the government doesn’t find a solution, we will think about what to do next," said a farmer leader after being allowed to enter Delhi.

SKM Announces Support to Wrestlers, Demands Brij Bhushan’s Arrest

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led the year-long farmers’ protest at Delhi’s borders in 2020-21 over now-repealed farm laws, has extended its support to wrestlers and demanded the WFI chief’s arrest.

Several SKM leaders from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have planned a visit to Jantar Matar on Sunday. Hundreds of farmers are likely to join them, Times of India reported.

In support of wrestlers, the SKM also announced to hold protests at state capitals, district and block headquarters across the country from May 11-18.

Khap Mahapanchayat in Delhi Today

Several Khap panchayat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are marching to Jantar Mantar on Sunday to extend support to the protesting wrestlers, Hindustan Times reported.

More Personnel, 24/7 CCTVs, Barricades, Pickets: Delhi Police Tightens Vigil at Jantar Mantar, City Borders

After the scuffle on Wednesday night between police and protesting grapplers, security and surveillance have been beefed up at Jantar Mantar and at Delhi borders.

Police said as a precautionary measure barricades have been put up at several locations across the city to ensure no untoward incident precipitates.

Officials said on Thursday they had inputs that a large number of people including farmers could be heading to Jantar Mantar, and therefore all the 15 police districts heads were instructed to be on alert, especially in the border areas.

They were asked to take special care of roads that go towards Central Delhi, which houses Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in the city.

A special vehicle of Delhi Police — Ikshana — which is a live CCTV surveillance vehicle has been deployed at the site to monitor law and order arrangements. This vehicle is equipped with eight state-of-the-art fixed cameras for a 360-degree view of the site.

“The angles of the already installed CCTV cameras are being adjusted so that there is clarity on the activities at the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Damaged CCTV cameras were also replaced with new ones so as to keep a 24X7 watch on the activities at the spot," a senior police officer said.

According to police, as a precautionary measure, barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Police have also intensified patrolling at the borders with deployment of extra force and pickets. They have been checking vehicles at city border points to stop a large gathering at Jantar Mantar.

