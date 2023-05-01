Wrestlers vs WFI Updates: Delhi Police to Summon Brij Bhushan for Questioning, Say Sources; Cops Probing 'Technical Evidence'

The protests against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, and the protest by a section of top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, have entered the ninth day on Monday since they resumed their stir in New Delhi. The police have stated that complainants have been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation in the case can be carried out.

The Delhi Police is expected to summon Singh for questioning as part of the investigation, sources told News18. The police will prepare a list of questions after obtaining statements from the wrestlers who have filed complaints, which Singh will have to answer, they said. The police are currently looking into both complaints and examining all technical and non-technical evidence related to the investigation, they added.

Following a Supreme Court direction, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia of hatching a conspiracy against him, a charge dismissed by protesting wrestlers.

Here are the latest updates on the Wrestlers vs WFI protests:

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu announced that he will join wrestlers in their protest at Jantar Mantar.





On Friday, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh based on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. The first FIR pertained to allegations made by a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act. The second FIR was related to outraging modesty.

Singh commented on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s participation in the wrestlers’ protest, stating, “She does not know the facts. Deepender Hooda, the architect of this conspiracy, brought her to the protest site." He further added, “The day she comes to know the truth or the day the investigation report comes out, she will realize that she should not have gone to the protest site. I openly challenge them to fight against me from Kaiserganj, Gonda, Shravasti, or any Lok Sabha seat in the area. The result will clear all misunderstandings."

The BJP MP claimed that “a big industrialist is responsible for the conspiracy against me." Asked to name the industrialist, he told PTI, “If I do so, he will get me killed."

BJP MP further stated, “Don’t drag the party (BJP) into this. These allegations are levelled against me as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India and not as a BJP MP." The MP further added, “I have to prove my innocence… If the party asks me to resign, I will do so immediately."

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is representing the wrestlers in the Supreme Court, said they are facing the predicament of a defiant accused and “no arrests", and wondered whether there is a “pliant investigation" into the matter. In a tweet, he said: “Protesting Wrestlers Predicament: A minor, 6 others traumatised, a defiant accused, a silent PMO, no arrests. A pliant investigation?"

The ongoing protest is happening during a critical time when wrestlers would typically be in the middle of their preparations for the Asian Games. The event is scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China in September of this year. Two of India’s three wrestling medallists from the last Asian Games, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat, both of whom won gold in 2018, are currently camped out at Jantar Mantar in the Indian capital. Additionally, 2016 Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik and other wrestlers are also participating in the protest. Due to the current suspension of WFI, it is uncertain who will represent Indian wrestling at the Asiad.

(With inputs from agencies)

