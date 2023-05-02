Wrestlers vs WFI Updates: Bajrang Punia Alleges Brij Bhushan Threatened His Coach; Cops Yet to Record Statement of Women Athletes

Ten days into the wrestlers’ protest, Delhi Police has informed that they are yet to record the statement of protesting women wrestlers. This comes three days after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was booked over alleged sexual harassment of the players.

According to sources, cops are also likely to question Singh in connection with the FIRs registered against him, but no official notice has been served to him yet, officials said on Monday, adding that police are yet to record the statement of women wrestlers.

Bajrang Punia Alleges Brij Bhushan Threatened His Coach

Bajrang Punia alleged Brij Bhushan has threatened his coach. “Where does the money go which is collected in the name of the tournament? All the expenses are borne are the players. They are trying to divert the issue. They are trying to defame our girls. Delhi Police has not recorded the statement. They have not clarified yet. They are delaying the matter. No progress so far from the end of Delhi Police. Bhushan should hold a PC in Delhi. He is only speaking to his favourites. If he wants a fair investigation, he should go to the police station," he said.

Wrestlers’ Protest ‘Expanding Like Shaheen Bagh’

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Monday alleged that wrestlers’ protest is “expanding like Shaheen Bagh" and the target of protest is not him but the BJP.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh asked why the protest at Jantar Mantra has not ended even though an FIR has been registered on demand of wrestlers and alleged that the protest is “paid".

“Tukde-tukde gang, the forces which were active in Shaheen Bagh, in the farmers’ protest, those who attack PM Modi from time to time, attack the party, all those forces are visible," he said.

Rain Causes Chaos but Wrestlers Not to Leave Protest Site; Sidhu Demands Custodial Interrogation

Persistent drizzle disrupted the wrestlers’ protest on Monday and caused a bit of chaos even as more support poured in for the athletes with former India cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu demanding “custodial interrogation" of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The supporters, largely farmers and khap members, jostled for space to save themselves from rain in the afternoon. The mattresses were quickly removed from the road and put in a corner inside the makeshift shed that was covered with multiple waterproof tarpaulin sheets.

The elderly moved inside the shed and, in the chaos, a big fan fell on one of them.

The determined wrestlers said they won’t leave the protest site and will brave the weather conditions.

“We will not move from here. We will continue to sleep here even if it means sleeping on wet mattresses. We are not going to leave," Bajrang Punia told PTI.

Delhi Police Provided Security To Women Wrestlers

The Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the women wrestlers, including a minor, who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh.

The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the grapplers, following their complaints against Singh, who has been booked under sections of outraging the modesty of a woman, stalking, and Section 10 of the POCSO Act in two FIRs.

BJP MP Denies Sexual Harassment Charge By Seven Women

The BJP MP, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women wrestlers and a minor girl, has denied the charges against him.

A group of top wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in on April 23 at the Jantar Mantar here to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.

One FIR was Separately Filed on Sexual Harassment on Minor

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor that has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections on outraging of modesty.

