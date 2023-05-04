Wrestler Protest: SC Closes Matter, Refuses Court-Monitored Probe; Police on Alert After Scuffle

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard an urgent petition filed by wrestlers after Wednesday night’s scuffle with police. The court, however, concluded the hearing after knowing that an FIR has been filed and armed security was provided to protesting wrestlers. The court also rejected petitioner’s plea for a court-monitored probe.

Sufficient security measures have been implemented around Jantar Mantar in Delhi, following an alleged altercation between protesting wrestlers and a group of police officers at the protest location on Wednesday night.

According to sources, heavy police force has been deployed at the site and the whole area has been barricaded.

Let’s look at some of the updates in the case

-Khap Panchayat Members Stopped On Way to Jantar Mantar

Members of khap panchayats, trying to reach Jantar Mantar to join wrestlers’ protest, stopped by cops at Singhu Border.

-No Force Used Against Protesting Wrestlers: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Thursday denied allegations that its personnel were drunk or used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

-‘Demand Justice’: MK Stalin Stands By Wrestlers

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that he was shocked to see the “gross injustice being meted out to champion wrestlers". In a tweet, he wrote: “We are shocked to witness the gross injustice being meted out to our champion wrestlers, who have brought glory to our nation. This is just not done. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister keeps giving sermons on empowering women. Contrary to these false promises, torturing the victims and shielding the accused has become the hallmark of BJP as we have witnessed in the cases of Kathua, Unnao, Hathras, Bilkis Bano, etc."

Supreme Court Concludes Hearing Wrestlers’ Petition

The Supreme Court concludes hearing the petition in Wrestlers vs WFI case after knowing that an FIR was filed in the case and security was provided to complainants. During the hearing, the Supreme Court also refused petitioner’s request for a court-monitored probe in the case.

-Wrestler vs WFI Chief: SC Starts Hearing Case

A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, has started hearing the Wrestlers’ case. During the hearing, CJI said the court is concerned asks if the investigation is going on.

-Cops Barricade Border Entries to Supporters from Coming to Jantar Mantar

The heads of the 15 police districts in the national capital have been instructed to be on alert in their jurisdictions, especially in the border areas, in the aftermath of a late night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some wrestlers on protest, a senior officer said on Thursday.

-‘Ready to Return All Medals and Awards’: Vinesh, Bajrang

Hurt by the behaviour of the Delhi Police, protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Thursday offered to return their medals and awards to the government, saying these honours are of no use if they are being subjected to such humiliation.

-‘Beti Bachao a Hypocrisy’: Rahul Shares Video of Teary-Eyed Athletes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the “manhandling" of protesting women wrestlers here as shameful, and accused the BJP of never shying away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country.

He also dubbed the BJP’s slogan of “Beti Bachao" as a mere hypocrisy. “Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful," the former Congress president said.

-Cops On High Alert Over Possible Gathering At Jantar Mantar

DCPs of all districts in Delhi have been asked to be on alert in their districts, especially in the border areas. Special care has to be taken on roads, which go towards Central Delhi. Cops have already put up barricades at several places.

Police have received some inputs that a large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting.

-‘Respect Right to Lawful Demonstration’: Delhi Police Tweets on Scuffle

In a tweet on Thursday, Delhi Police said that it respects the right to lawful demonstration. “No one has been stopped from meeting any protestors who are protesting at Jantar Mantar in a lawful manner." The Twitter handle of Delhi Police tagged Swamit Maliwal in it.

-Cops Abused, Pushed Women Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat Tells Media

Talking about Wednesday night’s scuffle, Vinesh Phogat said there were no women constables. “There were only male constables and they were aggressive. Some of them even pushed wrestlers," said the athlete.

She also said that one of the cops also threatened bajrang punia of consequences, adding that some wrestlers were injured during the scuffle.

-DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Visits Wrestlers Again

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal has again come to visit the protesting wrestlers. Maliwal claimed she was “arrested" by cops on Wednesday night when she had come to assist the women athletes in Jantar Mantar

-AAP MLAs, Councillors to Meet Over Jantar Mantar Scuffle

It’s all hands on deck for Aam Aadmi Party as it has called for a meeting of all MLAs, councillors and office bearers of AAP. The party will conduct a meeting on what transpired at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday night.

-Wrestlers To File Addl Affidavit Over Delay in Probe

The protesting wresters will file an additional affidavit in Supreme Court

alleging there is delay in probe by the investigating agency. The wrestlers have also decided to mention regarding the scuffle that broke out between them and at the police.

-Wrestlers Write to Home Ministry Demanding Action Against Cops

The wrestlers protesting here at Jantar Mantar have written to Union Home Ministry seeking an strict action against officials responsible for the alleged manhandling of grapplers at the protest site on Wednesday night.

In the letter, they also sought permission to bring waterproof tents, beds, gym instruments, wrestling mats and sound system at the protest.

-‘Kills Us if You Want, Won’t Tolerate Disrespect’: Vinesh Phogat

Shocked by Delhi Police’s behaviour towards protesting wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday night said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect.

The wrestlers are sitting on protest from April 23, demanding arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging that he has sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including one minor.

-Medical Check-up Against ‘Drunk’ Charge Claim

DCP Tayal further said that the wrestlers have been asked to file a complaint and the medical check-up of the policeman would be conducted on whom “drunk" allegations were raised.

“We have told the wrestlers to give complaint on their grievances and will take appropriate action…medical check-up of the Policeman on whom they’ve raised allegations, being conducted…," the DCP said.

Wrestlers have alleged that drunk Delhi Police personnel manhandled them when they wanted to bring in mattresses to sleep at night after daylong rain.

-Delhi Police’s Version on Scuffle

Delhi Police on Thursday said that the supporters of wrestlers became aggressive after they were stopped from taking folding beds at the protest site which they were not allowed, leading to the chaos.

“Folding beds were brought to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn’t allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation," DCP Pranav Tayal said.

-MP Deepender Hooda Detained, Swati Maliwal ‘Arrested’

Cops detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda while chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal was arrested after they reached the spot to support the wrestlers. Around 15 others have also been detained in a bus.

Some people were raising slogans of ‘jai jawan jai kisan’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’.

-AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj Also Reached Spot

AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj was also among those, who had reached the site to show his support to the top wrestlers of the country, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat among others, who are protesting here since April 23 against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

-Late-night Scuffle Between Protesting Wrestler, Cops

A scuffle had allegedly broken out between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel at the Jantar Mantar here, leading to head injuries to a couple of protesters.

The wrestlers have alleged that they were manhandled by the police personnel.

Four people, including Congress leader Deepender Hooda and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, were detained following the incident, police said.

-AAP Decided to Provide Cots to Protesting Wrestlers

In view of the unusual rains in the capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide cots to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar to demand the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges.

Rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular movement on key roads.

-Video Showed Protestors Accusing Cops of Manhandling

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol. The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

