Wrestlers Protest Updates: Athletes Agree Not to Immerse Medals in Ganga, Give Centre 5-day Deadline

Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 22:18 IST
New Delhi, India
Wrestlers Protest News: The country’s top wrestlers, who were detained by Delhi Police and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site, on Tuesday announced to immerse their medals in the river Ganga and sit on a hunger strike “until death” at the India Gate over the “inaction” against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief president Brij Bhushan Sharan in an alleged sexual harassment case. Read More
Wrestlers are set to arrive at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar soon to immerse their medals in the Ganga river. According to sources, the police are on high alert, and security has been strengthened at the Har Ki Pauri gate in preparation for their arrival.
TMC’s Saket Gokhale said he has filed a complaint with NHRC over Delhi cops “assaulting and manhandling" wrestlers. In a tweet he said: “On behalf of my party TMC, have filed a case with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking action against Delhi Police for manhandling & assaulting our protesting women wrestlers. This is not only a violation of their fundamental right to protest but also a violation of their rights as women. We appeal to @India_NHRC to be objective & impartial & take swift action on this. "
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to wrestlers protesting in Delhi. The chief minister said that a protest rally will be brought out in Kolkata in support of athletes protesting in the capital.
After the country’s top wrestlers, who are currently protesting for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, informed about their intention to immerse their medals in the Ganga, the Haridwar police have stated that they will not prevent the wrestlers from entering the district or carrying out the medal immersion since they don’t have any order to stop them.
According to Hindustan Times Report, Haridwar senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh said: “The wrestlers are free to do anything. If they are coming to immerse their medals in holy Ganga, we won’t stop them. Neither have I received any such instructions from my senior officials."
In a statement shared by Sakshee Malik on Twitter (in Hindi), she wrote that the medals are their life and soul.
“We are going to throw them in the Ganges. After that there is no point of living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," she added.
“India Gate is the place of those martyrs who sacrificed themselves for the country. We are not as holy as them but our emotions while playing at the international level are similar to those soldiers."
Sakshi said as the “system kept trying to scare the victims and stop the protest" instead of “catching the harasser", the wrestlers felt the medals have no value and wanted to return them.
The wrestlers, including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, among others, were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday and removed from their Jantar Mantar protest site after they attempted to march towards the new parliament building as it was being inaugurated.
Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly had earlier this month given his take on the wrestlers’ protests.
Sourav Ganguly kept his silence on the matter and said he doesn’t talk about things without having complete knowledge.
“Let them fight their battle. I don’t know what’s happening there, I just read in the newspapers. In the sports world, I realised one thing that you don’t talk about things you don’t have complete knowledge of," said Sourav Ganguly had said. Read Here.
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made a sarcastic remark last week and asked what exactly happened and where the incident took place.
“When did it happen? Where did it happen? What exactly happened? How did it happen? None of these details have been revealed yet," he said while addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau on May 22.
Last week, WFI chief Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is ready to undergo a Narco test for the sexual harassment allegations he’s facing, but with a condition.
The development came hours after the Sarv Khap Panchayat, organised in Meham in the Rohtak district of Haryana, demanded that Singh undergoes a ‘lie-detector narco test’ and comes out clean.
In a post on Facebook later, Singh came forward and said that he was ready for a polygraph test, only if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia also agree to take the test.
In his May 22 post, Singh said, “I am ready to undergo Narco test, polygraph test, or lie detector test. But my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Puniya should also undergo the same test at the same time."
Under fire WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh last month had said that he would be happy to tender his resignation if the grapplers gathered at the Jantar Mantar agreed to stop the protest.
He also said that he was happy with the decision of the Supreme Court to allow the police to register two FIRs against him.
The first FIR registered against the Gonda native was under the POSCO Act, for sexual harassment offences against a minor, and the second one was registered pertaining to the complaint filed by the other women wrestlers.
“I am content with the decision of the honourable court. The wrestlers have been raising their demands for so many days and they were protesting for the same. They went to the court and the court also took cognizance," Brij Bhushan had said.
“The Supreme Court has ordered that an FIR should be registered and the matter be investigated. I am totally content with the decision. I will cooperate in the investigation wherever necessary," he added.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India’s top wrestlers, few weeks back responded to the allegations with a controversial statement, asking if he was eating “rotis with Shilajit".
In a TV interview, Brij Bhushan Singh said, “they first claimed that I sexually abused 100 children, then they said 1,000 children. Was I eating Shilajit rotis every day?"
“Pehle kehte the 100 baccho ke saath hua, ab kehte hain 1,000 baccho ke saath hua. Kya main Shilajit ki roti khata tha roz?"WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said during an interview with ABP News.
Country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor. READ HERE
The letter tweeted by Bajrang Punia on Tuesday, in which wrestlers have given an ultimatum that they would throw their medals in Ganga in Hardiwar today, also states that the athletes would now go on a fast till death at Delhi’s India Gate.
“…we will sit on fast unto death at India Gate. India Gate is the place of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country," the letter in Hindi reads.
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia along with other protesters were booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated. Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there.
The police said that 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening.
Opposition parties slammed the central government over the “manhandling" of wrestlers, who had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23 demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.
After Sunday’s scuffle at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday wrote to the Commissioner of Police, demanding the arrest of BJP MP and chief of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and action against personnel who detained the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.
She also demanded the immediate release of the female wrestlers and their families by the Delhi Police.
In the letter addressed to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Maliwal said she was deeply pained to note that Delhi Police has manhandled female wrestlers and their families protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar and forcefully detained them today.
A war of words broke out between wrestler Bajrang Punia and former Kerala director general of police (DGP) NC Asthana on Monday after the latter alleged that, if required, the cops can resort to “firing bullets" on the protesting grapplers.
“Will even shoot if necessary. But not because you asked for it. Currently, they have just been dragged and thrown away like a sack of garbage. Article 129 gives the police the right to shoot. Under proper circumstances, that wish will also be fulfilled too. But to know that it is necessary to be educated. See you again at the postmortem table!" Asthana wrote in Hindi while retweeting a news report.
Responding to the former cop’s tweet, Punia said he was ready to take bullets in his chest. “This IPS officer is talking about shooting us. Brother is standing in front, tell me where to come to get shot… I swear that I will not show my back, I will take your bullet on my chest. This is what has remained, now it is right to do with us," Punia said in a tweet in Hindi.
With the Delhi Police under fire for their strong-arm tactics while detaining the protesting wrestlers, Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Sunday shared a morphed photograph of the detained wrestlers, claiming the “IT cell is spreading this".
The allegedly morphed photograph shows Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent leader of the protesting wrestlers, and her sister Sangeeta Phogat smiling after being detained and taken away by the police.
“The IT Cell people are spreading this morphed photograph. We will like to make it clear that a complaint will be lodged against all those posting this fake photograph," Bajrang said in a tweet on Sunday. The post was retweeted by Vinesh and other protesting wrestlers.
READ HERE TO KNOW ABOUT SIMPLE WAYS TO IDENTIFY A MORPHED IMAGE
Activists of CPI(M) students’ wing SFI on Monday held protest rallies in different parts of the Kolkata in protest against the Delhi police action against wrestlers, including women wrestlers, at the national capital a day before.
The leftist Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also held a protest on the issue before the Raj Bhavan during the day.
In north Kolkata’s College Street area, around activists of SFI, Presidency University unit, formed a human chain on the road before the campus obstructing movement of vehicular traffic on the arterial road for around 30 minutes, a police official said.
SFI unit President Anandarupa Dhar said “we are here to protest the brutal police action against wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Punia, Sakshi and Asian Games gold winner Vinesh, during a democratic rally in the national capital. They were only demanding the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Singh" on charge of sexually harassing several women wrestlers.
After Delhi police action against protesting wrestlers as they marched towards the new Parliament building on Sunday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said they were not touched till the protest was confined to the designated spot at Jantar Mantar.
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik and several others were detained by Delhi police on Sunday when they attempted to move towards the new Parliament building for a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.
The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers, were detained and later let off on Sunday. Later, however, an FIR was registered against the protesting wrestlers for allegedly ignoring police warning that creating ruckus during the opening of the new Parliament building would “harm national prestige" and will not be tolerated, officials had said.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Thakur said an FIR had already been registered on the allegations of the wrestlers as directed by the Supreme Court. “No one stopped them from holding protests at a place allotted to them [by authorities]. No one stopped them when they organised a candle march at that designated place," he said.
Sakhshee Malik congratulated MS Dhoni on the IPL win. Taking to Twitter, she said: “Congratulations MS Dhoni ji and CSK. We are happy that at least some sportspersons are getting respect and love they deserve. For us, the fight for justice is still on…"
Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have given an ultimatum and said they will throw their medals in Ganga in Haridwar at 6 pm today.
“We will throw our medals in river Ganga in Haridwar today at 6pm," said Wrestlers protesting against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.
An alleged morphed photograph showing Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat, a prominent leader of the protesting wrestlers, and her sister Sangeeta Phogat smiling after being detained and taken away by the police.
Reacting to the morphed photo as it went viral, Sakshee Malikkh said on Monday, “Those who are doing this have no shame at all. How does God create such people? Pasting smiles on the faces of girls who are disturbed…I don’t think they even have a heart. They are trying to defame us."
BJP leader and Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Monday said politics has crept into the grapplers’ agitation and the protesters are allowing political parties to fire from their shoulder. Dutt also said the wrestlers should not have marched towards the new parliament building.
“Players have been used. They are allowing political parties to fire from their shoulder. You saw a big example of this during the inauguration of the new Parliament building “Everyone knows protocols that are involved when top dignitaries like the President or the Prime Minister are present. Wrestlers were pushed to go there, which is sad. The Opposition was behind their march," Dutt told reporters here at an event. He said that the inauguration was already boycotted by many of the opposition parties, which then further used wrestlers’ protest to their ends. “They tried to tarnish the image of the country."
(via PTI)
On Sunday’s protest, wrestlers’ detention and an FIR against them, Olympian Sakshee Malikkh said, “The situation yesterday was bad. We wanted to march peacefully but they didn’t let us do that. There was barricading right from Jantar Mantar. They started pushing us back and detained us…They dragged us to buses. We didn’t riot, we didn’t damage any public property…"
Delhi Police on Monday said if the wrestlers give an application for sit-in protest again in future, they will be permitted for the same at a suitable place other than Jantar Mantar.
“We provided all possible facilities to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 38 days. But yesterday they violated the law despite all requests made to them…They were detained and released by the evening," said Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi.
“If the wrestlers give an application for sit-in protest again in future, they will be permitted for the same at a suitable place other than Jantar Mantar," she added.
India’s top wrestlers including Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, among others, were booked for rioting on Sunday and other charges following a scuffle with security personnel after they were stopped from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.
The Delhi Police also cleared the site of wrestlers’ over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar where they were protesting against BJP Member of Parliament (MP) and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment, including that of a minor. Police said the wrestlers will not be allowed to return to the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the national capital now.
Along with Malik, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and other protesters were earlier booked (now cleared) for allegedly rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty on Sunday after a scuffle with security personnel who tried to stop them from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.
Soon after, the Delhi Police cleared the site of their over-month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and said they will not be allowed to return there. The police said that 700 people were detained across the national capital. As many as 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained at Jantar Mantar. Women detainees were released later in the evening.
Opposition parties slammed the central government over the “manhandling” of wrestlers, who had resumed their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23 demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the “arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people” on the streets as the “coronation” is over and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it is “shameful our champions are treated in this manner”.
Elaborate security measures had been made after the wrestlers’ call for a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ outside the Parliament for which they did not have permission. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the dharna site at Jantar Mantar, barely three kilometres from the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by the prime minister, as protesters and police personnel shoved and pushed each other when the Phogat sisters, Sakshi Malik and others tried to breach the barricades.
Immediately after the wrestlers and other protesters were pushed into buses and taken to different locations, the police personnel began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the wrestlers. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak claimed the protesters ignored repeated requests and warnings and “wrestled” with police personnel who tried to stop them.