Wrestlers Protest: Athletes Meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur; Govt Woke Up After So Many Days, Says Mahavir Phogat

The protesting wrestlers met Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after accepting his invite that he extended through a late-night tweet, saying that the government is ready for “discussion".

This meeting comes two days after wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Country’s top athletes have been protesting against alleged sexual misconduct by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In a tweet post-midnight on Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was “willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues". “I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," he tweeted.

Advertisement

The wrestlers have been agitating against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused him of sexually harassing them, charges he has denied.

Let’s Look at Some Updates in The Case:

Wrestler Bajrang Punia at Anurag Thakur’s Residence

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik reached the residence of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for discussion on the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Govt Woke Up After So Many Days, Says Mahavir Phogat

Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dronacharya awardee, wrestling coach and uncle of Vinesh Phogat reacted to Anurag Thakur’s invite to the wrestlers for a discussion on the protest against WFI chief and called it a very good step.

Advertisement

“This is very good. The Govt woke up after so many days and Anurag Thakur invited the wrestlers, so I would like to say that a solution must come out..," Mahavir Singh Phogat said.

‘Will Agree Only If…’: Sakshi Malik After Wrestlers Get Invite From Anurag Thakur for Talks

Advertisement

Sakshi Malik said on Wednesday that the protesting wrestlers won’t just agree and end the protest on anything proposed by the government but will first seek consent from their seniors and supporters.

Advertisement

“We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters. Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree. It won’t happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest. No time fixed for the meeting yet," news agency ANI quoted Sakshi Malik as saying.

Advertisement

Delhi Police Recorded Statements of Singh’s Associates

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh’s associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

Harassed Minor Recorded Fresh Complaint

They also said a minor complainant whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

‘We Have Not Withdrawn Support to Wrestlers’: Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday insisted that they have not withdrawn their support to the wrestlers and they have postponed the June 9 demonstration against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh only on the request of grapplers. It was reported that since farmer leaders are unhappy with the wrestlers for keeping them in dark about their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they have decided to withdraw their support to the wrestlers.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had met Shah on Saturday night to apprise him of their demands. The farmer leader, however, clarified that they are still supporting the wrestlers. “Our June 9 demonstration in Delhi remains postponed at the moment. We will wait for the outcome of meeting between government officials and protesting wrestlers. We (farmers’ union) are in support of the wrestlers and will continue with our support to them," Tikait told PTI.

Anurag Thakur Assures of Fair Investigation into Wrestlers’ Allegations

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said fair investigation will be conducted into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Thakur was here to participate in the convocation of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education. When Asked about the ongoing protest by the wrestlers who are seeking Singh’s arrest, the minister said he had already stated that sports and sportspersons were a priority for the government.

Sibal Attacks Govt, Predicts ‘no Arrest’, ‘wishy-washy’ Chargesheet

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday attacked the government amid the wrestlers’ demand for action against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, predicting that the BJP MP would not be arrested and a “wishy-washy" chargesheet would be filed, and then he would be granted bail.

The attack by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, comes after a delegation of the protesting wrestlers reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here late Saturday. Wrestler Bajrang Punia was quoted as saying that the wrestlers’ delegation met Shah.

Wrestlers Will Announce Panchayat Soon, Says Bajrang Punia

Olympic medal-winning grappler Bajrang Punia on Sunday announced wrestlers will hold a mahapanchayat of their own soon, speaking at a gathering where former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary shared the stage.