Delhi: Yamuna Breaches All-Time Record Water Level, Low-Lying Area Inundated

Yamuna river in Delhi has touched 207.55 metres, breaching its all time record of 207.49 metres, which it clocked in 1978, said government agencies on Wednesday.

As per the flood-monitoring portal of the Central Water Commission (CWC), at 4 am on Wednesday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge exceeded the 207-metre mark, marking the first instance since 2013. Subsequently, by 8 am, it further increased to 207.25 metres.

According to an official from the irrigation and flood control department, the river is projected to reach 207.35 metres by 12 noon on Wednesday, with expectations of further rising.

Over the past three days, Delhi has witnessed a significant surge in the water level of the Yamuna River. Starting from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday, it rapidly climbed to 205.4 metres by 5 pm on Monday, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres a staggering 18 hours ahead of the anticipated time.

River Exceeds Evacuation Mark

On Monday night, the river surpassed the evacuation threshold of 206 metres, leading to the relocation of individuals living in flood-prone zones to safer areas. Additionally, the Old Railway Bridge was closed for both road and rail traffic.

According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of 207.25 metres is the highest recorded since 2013, when it reached 207.32 metres.

An official clarified that the significant surge in water level was a result of ongoing rainfall in the upper catchment regions and saturated soil caused by heavy precipitation in Delhi and neighboring areas throughout the weekend.

People Shifted From Low-Lying Areas

The department has relocated people residing in low-lying areas to safer regions at higher elevations, ensuring their safety.

For awareness, evacuation, and rescue operations, a fleet of 45 boats has been deployed, and NGOs have been engaged to provide relief to the evacuated people.

To maintain water levels and prevent further escalation, the Old Railway Bridge has been closed to traffic, and all gates of the Okhla Barrage have been opened, allowing the excess water to be released.

The district magistrates, along with their respective sector committees, are on high alert and collaborating closely with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Delhi Police, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, and other stakeholders to effectively address the flood situation.

Yamuna Low-Lying Area Inhabited by Nearly 41,000 people

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi, inhabited by around 41,000 people, are considered prone to flooding. Encroachments on the river floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land belonging to the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department and private individuals.

Breached Danger Mark Many Times